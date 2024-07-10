Politics

    • AFN calls for independent inquiry into killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg

    National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution today calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.

    Chiefs supported the bid by Betsy Kennedy of War Lake First Nation calling on Manitoba's lieutenant governor to establish a commission of inquiry and assess the police and provincial response to the case.

    Jeremy Skibicki admitted to killing Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman an Indigenous grassroots community refers to as Buffalo Woman.

    Countrywide protests were held over the case, which dates back to 2022, demanding that a landfill be searched for the remains of two of the victims — an effort set to begin this fall.

    The resolution passed today says First Nations commissioners should be the ones to carry out the inquiry and evaluate those search efforts.

    A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the criminal case on Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024

