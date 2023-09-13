PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.

Aimed at increasing the amount of affordable housing in Canada, the announcement will showcase a "tangible" solution being executed in London, Ont. that could result in affordable housing for "thousands" if it is emulated across Canada.

The announcement, however, will not include new funding, but will outline how previously earmarked funds will be used.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser will join Trudeau for the announcement in London. It’s expected to take place after the two federal policymakers visit an affordable housing site.

The source CTV News spoke with has direct knowledge of the news being made later today, and said today's news—coming before Trudeau gathers his caucus for closed-door meetings— will give Liberal MPs an example of action they can point to when they speak with constituents.

Fraser—who took on the new role as part of a massive cabinet shuffle in July—recently told CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos that the government would have new measures announced "over the next few months" that will "help address housing affordability across Canada."

Fraser said at the time he wouldn't be bound by waiting for a certain date, such as the upcoming fall economic update, to start rolling out new measures.

This comes as a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News Channel's Power Play indicated that Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh's NDP were more trusted than the federal Liberals when it comes to addressing housing affordability.

Last month the prime minister said that heading into the fall, the rising cost of housing will be one of the minority Liberal government's "core" priorities, however faced criticism for wrapping his cabinet strategy session in Charlottetown, without announcing any concrete actions on that front.

As Liberal MPs began to trickle into town for the caucus retreat, the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes.

"I'm 32 years old, I'm a member of Parliament. I haven't been able to purchase a home," said London West, Ont. MP Arielle Kayabaga. "So, it's not just a fight of… politicking. These are personal fights for some people, and they matter, and we need to see more housing for Canadians."

More details to come…