PM Trudeau backs lifting some COVID-19 travel rules: CP sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border to expire Sept. 30, according to two senior government sources.
The federal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Newfoundland may even get snow as Hurricane Fiona hits Atlantic Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador is bracing for heavy rain -- and even snow in some parts -- as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Atlantic Canada.
Mutiny charge withdrawn as military officer apologizes for anti-vaccine comments
A Canadian Armed Forces officer who publicly urged other military members to disobey orders and not help distribute COVID-19 vaccines apologized Thursday, saying he regretted his actions and 'public display of disloyalty.'
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
Canadian dollar slides as investors retreat to U.S. dollars
The Canadian dollar is sliding lower again, hitting lows not seen in more than two years, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
Royal Canadian Mint unveils keepsake to honour residential school survivors and victims
The Royal Canadian Mint, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, unveiled a new keepsake on Thursday that represents the truth behind the residential school experience.
Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry
The spouse of the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in the 2020 mass shooting is calling for improved police training and handling of domestic violence.
Funeral for York Region police officer Const. Travis Gillespie this afternoon
York police officer Const. Travis Gillespie will be laid to rest today.
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes expected to lead to the annexation of occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks.
-
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he tried to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.
-
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis, who fled authorities just before his sentencing, ended on Tuesday with his arrest at the Caracas airport in Venezuela. Nicknamed "Fat Leonard", he orchestrated one of the largest bribery scandals in U.S. military history.
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan apologizes to avoid contempt charges
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan apologized in court on Thursday over his outburst against a female judge during a rally last month that was seen as a threat to the judiciary and judges in general.
How is cannabis legalization going? Feds launch overdue review to find out
The federal government launched a long-awaited review on Thursday of how legalizing marijuana has affected the health of Canadians, the domestic cannabis industry and the black market.
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
-
Blood clot risk remained nearly a year after COVID-19 infection, study finds
The risk of developing a blood clot remained elevated almost a year after a COVID-19 infection, according to a new U.K. study that looked at the health records of 48 million unvaccinated adults from 2020.
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
NASA has released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
-
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023
Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to be featured in EA Sports FIFA 23 video game
Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that AFC Richmond, the team managed by the affable Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," will be available to gamers across multiple game modes in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23 video game.
-
Comedian Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.
-
Byers family home from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
Looking to own a piece of 'Stranger Things?' For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
The next airline hoping to pose a threat to the country's Air Canada-WestJet duopoly is slated to take its inaugural flight Thursday. Canada Jetlines is scheduled to begin service with twice weekly flights from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Calgary International Airport.
-
Forcing people back to office 'tone deaf': AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague
NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome.
-
Roger Federer set to play 'special' final match of career on Friday with Rafael Nadal
After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer will get to enjoy what he called a 'special moment' in partnering with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.
-
How to find the best deal amid rising auto insurance rates
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.
-
U.S. gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs
A 99-day run of falling gasoline prices -- a streak that gave consumers a glimmer of hope that red-hot inflation might be cooling -- has ended, with pump prices still much higher than a year ago. The nationwide average price for a gallon ticked up less than a penny Wednesday, to US$3.68 a gallon, according to AAA. That's down from the record $5.02 average in mid-June.