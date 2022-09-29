Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP

Jeremy MacKenzie is seen in this photo from his Facebook page. (Jeremy MacKenzie/Facebook) Jeremy MacKenzie is seen in this photo from his Facebook page. (Jeremy MacKenzie/Facebook)

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and fellow members of Parliament take a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Opinion

Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

This aerial photo shows damaged boats and structures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social