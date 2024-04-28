World

    • Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games talks

    Share
    ABUJA, Nigeria -

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Nigeria in May for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday.

    A statement from Nigerian defence spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau did not say exactly when the Duke of Sussex will arrive in Africa, a place he has long said is close to his heart. Harry is expected to make the trip after a service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the games.

    Among the nations that participated in last year's games was Nigeria, whose military has been fighting a deadly war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast since 2009.

    Modelled after the Warrior Games in the United States, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to offer wounded veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

    Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in 2012-2013 and has championed veterans in need of assistance.

    His visit to Nigeria will include cultural activities and will “consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” Gusau said.

    In his recent Netflix series about the games, Harry said he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan.

    Speaking about post-traumatic stress disorder, he said his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

    The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been widely chronicled, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    DonAir force takes over at Oilers playoff games

    As if a 4-0 Edmonton Oilers lead in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings wasn't good enough, what was announced at Rogers Place during the next TV timeout nearly blew the roof off the downtown arena.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News