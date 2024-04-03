Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser
Housing Minister and former immigration minister Sean Fraser says Canada’s permanent residency numbers are “in the right place.”
“We're growing our permanent population at a pace we can handle,” Fraser said in a Tuesday interview on CTV News Channel’s Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.
The minister’s comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s earlier in the day, when he admitted a “massive spike” in temporary immigration levels under his government have “grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.”
"So we want to get those numbers down,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Dartmouth, N.S., insisting it’s a “responsible approach” to maintain permanent residency levels while reducing the numbers on the temporary immigration side.
The federal government faced criticism earlier this year, after The Canadian Press — citing internal documents obtained through an access to information request — reported in January the federal government was warned by public servants two years ago that its ambitious immigration targets could jeopardize housing affordability.
Two weeks later, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced plans to reduce the number of international student permits by about 35 per cent from 2023 levels.
Last year, the number of international students studying in Canada reached more than 900,000, triple that of a decade ago, according to the Canadian Press.
Then, in late March, Miller announced Canada would put a “soft cap” on the number of temporary resident arrivals, with targets to be set in September.
When asked whether he believes permanent immigration levels also need to be readjusted, Fraser told Kapelos the federal government continues “to accommodate longer term population growth through a sustained and well-planned permanent residency, immigration strategy.”
He also insisted the federal government was considering setting limits on the number of temporary residents before last summer’s cabinet shuffle when he was moved from the immigration portfolio to housing, and before media reports of those numbers impacting housing affordability. No announcement to that effect, however, was made until this year.
But when it comes to the number of permanent residents Canada welcomes, Fraser said there are no plans to shift targets.
“We have demographic challenges and economic challenges that immigration can help solve,” Fraser said. “The challenges that we've experienced have largely been on the temporary side of the equation.”
“These are programs that are not subjected to a level that's typically set by the government, but driven by demand either by institutions like colleges and universities, or by employers who tap into the temporary foreign workers program,” he added.
The Liberals have set targets aiming to bring in 485,000 immigrants this year, and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
Disney fends off activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company's board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop alcohol sale in corner stores despite concerns by chief medical officer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.
Man files $5M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
They moved from the U.S. to cook American food in deepest Italy. Here's what happened
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake
The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefields Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.
U.S. woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child's backpack
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
NATO weighs a plan to provide long-term military help to Ukraine as Russian troops assert control
NATO is debating a plan to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years as better-armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield, the organization’s top civilian official said Wednesday.
A fire in a tailoring shop in India kills 7, including children
A fire in a tailoring shop on Wednesday killed seven people, including two children, in the Indian city of Aurangabad, police said.
UN suspends aid movements at night in Gaza
The United Nations has suspended movements at night in Gaza for at least 48 hours to evaluate security issues following the killing of staff working for the World Central Kitchen food charity, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
Deadly Istanbul nightclub fire was likely caused by welding sparks, Turkish media reports say
A fire that spread through an Istanbul nightclub during renovations, killing 29 people, was likely caused by welding sparks igniting combustible material, a newspaper reported Wednesday, citing fire department officials.
Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledge: $15B top-up to apartment construction loan program
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada
O'Toole blames loss of some seats in 2021 on foreign interference, inquiry hears
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he was startled on election night in 2021 when the vote count fell far outside what his party had projected in a number of ridings.
-
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop alcohol sale in corner stores despite concerns by chief medical officer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Advocacy groups decry federal government's shutdown of mental health website, app
Mental health and addictions experts are slamming the federal government's decision to shut down an online service where people could find free counselling and peer support over the last four years.
-
Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone
Ancient glass sponges. A Barbie-pink sea pig sauntering along the seafloor. A transparent unicumber hovering in the depths.
Lessons learned from previous solar eclipses, and something we hope to find out this time
For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades.
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
Joe Flaherty was the 'only guy' who could get Eugene Levy to break character
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot and killed her 'beloved' dog
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
'Emasculating': Shakira and her sons really aren't fans of 'Barbie'
Colombian superstar Shakira has said her two sons 'absolutely hated' the movie 'Barbie' because it was 'emasculating,' adding that she partially agreed.
Disney fends off activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company's board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Two investors in Trump Media insider trading case plead guilty
Florida venture capitalist Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in an insider trading scheme linked to the blockbuster deal that brought former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media business public.
Greater Toronto home sales down in March but competition pushes prices up: board
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says Greater Toronto home sales in March were down 4.5 per cent from last year, but there was enough competition between buyers that the average home price rose moderately year-over-year.
They moved from the U.S. to cook American food in deepest Italy. Here's what happened
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
Houses saved from demolition being moved to First Nation on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A major move underway in Port Moody will see 10 houses saved from the wrecking ball and given new leases on life on the Sunshine Coast where they can nurture future generations of families.
Original Sherlock Holmes manuscript could fetch US$1.2 million at auction
The manuscript alone is expected to fetch up to US$1.2 million, given its unique significance and status as the most valuable Conan Doyle item ever offered at auction, a Sotheby's statement said.
Blue Jays unveil new food coming to Rogers Centre this season
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
Police remove migrants from central Paris square ahead of the Olympics
French police on Wednesday removed dozens of migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall as the capital prepares to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games.
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up and demand for EVs slows
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
Fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta leaves 1 dead
One person has died after a fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefields Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
Deerfoot Inn and Casino fight leaves man injured, suspect sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identify a man who allegedly attacked someone outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.
-
WEATHER Snowfall warnings issued south and west of Calgary ahead of multi-day snow event
It’s a classic southern Alberta springtime weather story – record heat one day and winter weather the next.
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
Ottawa is the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada,' council declares
The national capital is now known as the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada.' Council unanimously approved a motion from Coun. Laura Dudas to declare Ottawa the shawarma capital of Canada.
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Council ratifies new agreement that will see raises for Edmonton city workers
The City of Edmonton and a union representing city workers have officially come to an agreement on the terms of a new collective agreement.
Rock thrown from Henday overpass hits car, police searching for 'younger male'
A rock thrown from an Anthony Henday Drive overpass on Monday struck a vehicle.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Northeast New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands among areas to receive most snow through Friday
A large and slow-moving area of low pressure brings periods of a snow, rain mix across the Maritimes Thursday into the start of the weekend.
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
N.S. RCMP superintendent weighs in on East Coast drug trade
More than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine was seized last month at a container examination facility in Halifax. The Nova Scotia RCMP federal criminal operations officer says while it is unusual, it doesn’t happen infrequently.
'Absolutely insane:' Father upset with police response after son assaulted on Winnipeg bus
A Winnipeg father is upset and angry with the response from Winnipeg police after his son was attacked while riding home on a route number 14 bus Tuesday night.
Manitoba NDP government not yet committing to all schools promised by Tories
The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain.
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
Sask. hospitality industry highlights struggles amid carbon tax hike
Motorists aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of the recent carbon tax hike. Many operators are hesitant to pass along the added cost to customers for fear of losing business.
'True passion for the game': Regina teen making waves and breaking barriers as lacrosse goalie
Avlyn Soucy, 15, of Regina has been playing lacrosse for almost eight years and has become a key local athlete in a predominately male sport.
BREAKING WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.
Saskatoon green bins will likely be processed at city-owned facility in the future
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Injuries to crash victim updated from non-life-threatening to life threatening
Injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening after the person was taken to a local trauma centre but OPP updated the persons condition Wednesday morning.
'Unprovoked attack' on Sarnia woman, police looking for suspect
A Sarnia woman is recovering after an unprovoked attack in the city. Around 8:30 p.m. on March 30, police said a 57-year-old woman was walking her dogs in the area of Napier Street and Durand Street.
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
Keswick, Ont., man sentenced to prison time following Canada Border Services investigation
A Keswick man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty to 16 weapons-related charges stemming from a Canada Border Services Agency investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
House fire out on Marentette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.
The next traffic blitzes will be at these two intersections
Windsor police are letting drivers know about two upcoming traffic blitzes at dangerous intersections.
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
A killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon for almost two weeks appears healthy, with signs the young orca is seeking prey, but officials are awaiting results of a deeper analysis of its condition.
Kamloops RCMP say motives unclear after 5 suspicious fires set in 48 hours
Mounties say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires that were set over a 48-hour period in Kamloops, B.C. There were no reported injuries and investigators are not sure if they are related.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Opening trial arguments to begin for trio charged in Coutts border blockade
Opening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Sudbury man says 'dreams do come true' after winning lottery scratch game
The No. 5 seems to be lucky for a Sudbury man who recently won the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.