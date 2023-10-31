Politics

    • 'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price

    There will be "no more carve-outs coming" to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.

    In a scrum with reporters on his way in to a cabinet meeting, Wilkinson faced a series of questions about the Liberals' three-year pause on the federal carbon price on home heating oil, and whether the government is considering the calls coming from across the country and political spectrum to expand the affordability break across all forms of home heating.

    "There will be no more carve-outs coming," Wilkinson said.

    Amid political heat over fellow Liberal minister Gudie Hutchings stating perhaps the Prairies need to "elect more Liberals" to secure carve-outs, one of the governing caucus' two Alberta MPs, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, sought to clarify that his party governs "as a country."

    "I'm not going to sit here and tell different regions of the country who they should vote for, I fight for every one of the votes that I get," Boissonnault said. "What we've done in this particular case on the gas emissions and home heating oil, is to be responsive and flexible to a region of the country that simply doesn't have alternatives, and I do think it's going to help our plan succeed in the future."

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not stop to answer questions on his way into the cabinet meeting, telling reporters that he will scrum ahead of question period.

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has scheduled an 11:15 a.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill to discuss his party's push "to lower costs for Canadians heading into the winter months."

    This is a developing story, check back for updates… 

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza

    Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News