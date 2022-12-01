NDP wants boycott of G20 events in India's Kashmir region, citing human-rights issues
The federal NDP is calling on the Liberal government to ban certain Indian officials from travelling to Canada and to boycott G20 events in India's Kashmir region, citing the country's treatment of minorities.
India started its term Thursday in the rotating presidency of the G20, a forum for the world's largest economies.
The hosting role involves convening meetings throughout the year, which will culminate in a leaders' summit planned for next September in New Delhi.
The NDP said in a press release that it wanted a boycott of India's presidency of the G20, but later narrowed it down to a request that Canada avoid meetings that occur in the region of Kashmir, the site of a protracted conflict with Pakistan.
"The growing number of anti-Muslim and Islamophobic hate crimes, and those toward minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, LGBTQ+ community, women and Indigenous peoples is appalling," NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson told reporters.
"New Democrats are calling on the government to strongly condemn India's discriminatory anti-minority laws, its threats of ethnic cleansing, the persecution of minorities and the arrests of journalists and human-right activists," she said.
The High Commission of India in Ottawa and the office of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This month, Human Rights Watch reported "a serious regression in human rights and constitutional protections" under Modi, particularly for Muslims.
The group reports that Modi's government is "using draconian sedition, counterterrorism and national security laws to prosecute and harass human rights activists, journalists, students, government critics and peaceful protesters."
In March, India's highest court upheld a ban on Muslim girls wearing headscarves inside schools in the state of Karnataka.
And the human-rights organization says the government has banned foreign funding for thousands of local civil-society groups.
McPherson was joined at a news conference by representatives of the World Sikh Organization and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, who said the government of Narendra Modi is espousing Hindu nationalism that puts others at risk.
Jaspreet Kaur Bal, the Ontario vice president of the Sikh group, called India a fascist state.
"Sikhs in Canada have repeatedly shared concerns of a lack of safety. We have watched as, through foreign interference, the Indian state has brought its far-right ideology and threats into the lives of Canadians," she said.
McPherson said members of Modi's political party "have called for racist and genocidal violence against Muslims and other minorities in India" and said Ottawa should ban such officials from entering Canada.
The NDP referred to a July report by the Canadian Muslims' council that listed 14 senior party members the group accuses of hateful rhetoric and decisions that have displaced Muslims or left them subjected to violence.
Last month, the Trudeau government unveiled plans to form closer ties with India as a key component of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.
"We believe that Canada has an important role to play in ensuring that states with which we engage, and with which we hope to further develop relationships with, have similar human-rights values," McPherson said.
Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has been critical of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for attending rallies run by people who support a separatist movement in an area the Sikhs call Khalistan.
Singh's office has said he supports self-determination and hasn't taken a side in that debate. McPherson would not say Thursday whether the NDP supports a united India.
"With regards to how you want to label it, what I want to see is human rights protected around the world," she responded.
"I want that lens to be applied equally to different countries. I don't think right now we do that. We pick and choose, based on our trade relationships, and I don't think that's the way human rights work."
Bloc Quebecois critic Stephane Bergeron suggested that concerns about human rights don't justify boycotting "the most populous democracy on the planet" when other G20 countries, such as Saudi Arabia, have even worse records.
"I'm just trying understand the logic behind this position taken by the NDP without minimizing, underestimating or denying the existence of discrimination in India," he said in French.
The NDP also called for a boycott of Saudi Arabia when it hosted the G20 in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
A Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a woman in May police described as horrific has been charged in connection with the deaths of three more Indigenous women in the city.
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
BREAKING | Vancouver Island men facing 41 charges in 'significant' crackdown on Hells Angels in B.C.
Four men are facing dozens of charges after a years-long drug-trafficking investigation that police say disrupted the expansion of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang on Vancouver Island.
Pride and potential key themes as Canada reacts to World Cup 2022 exit
Canada exits the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three losses to its name, registering the joint-worst record in tournament history, but head coach John Herdman and his players remain hopeful the program can become something special after this jolting learning experience.
Canadian banks outline downturn prep in latest earnings results
From boosting cash on hand to cutting staff, Canadian banks are taking a variety of strategies to prepare for a widely expected economic slowdown in the year ahead.
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Canada
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
A Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a woman in May police described as horrific has been charged in connection with the deaths of three more Indigenous women in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island men facing 41 charges in 'significant' crackdown on Hells Angels in B.C.
Four men are facing dozens of charges after a years-long drug-trafficking investigation that police say disrupted the expansion of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang on Vancouver Island.
-
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
-
'A few inches of snow should not shut down the entire region': Metro Vancouver politicians call for regional meeting, strategy
Two Metro Vancouver municipal politicians are calling for a so-called "snow summit" to try to prevent a repeat of the chaos that unfolded Tuesday where routine commutes became hours-long ordeals.
-
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
World
-
Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway
Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday.
-
UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war
The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record US$51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.
-
Wisconsin parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race
The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.
-
China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel
Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.
-
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
-
U.S. House Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black party leader
Hakeem Jeffries was unanimously elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party's top leader in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January, making him the first Black American to hold such a high-ranking position in Congress.
Politics
-
Military was told to prepare to intervene in 'Freedom Convoy' protests: official
The Defence Department's top official says he directed the military to prepare to intervene in the "Freedom Convoy" protests earlier this year, but the resulting plans were never seriously considered -- in part due to concerns about another Oka Crisis.
-
Alberta deputy premier says sovereignty act not a power grab, eyes changes to bill
Alberta’s deputy premier says the proposed sovereignty act does not grant cabinet unilateral power to rewrite laws behind closed doors, but amendments may be needed to clear that up.
-
Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how
As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Health
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
New virtual care fees come into effect today in Ontario. Over 12K people signed a petition to reverse it
More than 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the reversal of a new fee structure in Ontario that significantly reduces the amount some doctors get paid to provide virtual care.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech sector participation and pay gaps persist and in some cases, worsen: report
A new report shows women, people of colour and immigrants in Canada's tech sector saw employment and pay inequities persist -- and in some cases, worsen -- between 2001 and 2016.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink shows brain implant prototype and robotic surgeon during recruiting event
Elon Musk — the SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO, and, most recently, Twitter owner — hosted a flashy event on Wednesday night for yet another one of his companies: Neuralink, the startup proposing implants that connect your brain to a computer.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein lawyer in closing: 'Tears do not make truth'
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial told jurors Thursday that prosecutors' case relies entirely on asking them to trust women whose testimony showed they were untrustworthy.
-
Inside Christine McVie's and Stevie Nicks' decades-long friendship
Throughout the various personal turmoils for which the members of Fleetwood Mac are known, one relationship buoyed the band for decades: the friendship between its two frontwomen, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks.
-
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the Royal Family head on and in their own words.
Business
-
Canadian banks outline downturn prep in latest earnings results
From boosting cash on hand to cutting staff, Canadian banks are taking a variety of strategies to prepare for a widely expected economic slowdown in the year ahead.
-
Pandemic, slower U.S. migration see Canada closing gap with U.S. in workforce race
Since the global onset of COVID-19, Canada has been gradually closing the gap with the United States when it comes to attracting and keeping an important economic prize: new permanent residents.
-
U.S. stocks waver in uneven trading to open December
Stock indexes on Wall Street are mixed in uneven trading Thursday and bond yields are broadly lower after the government reported that a measure of inflation that's closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve eased in October.
Lifestyle
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
What New Year's resolutions are Canadians making for 2023?
A new survey reveals that Canadians make an average of 1.7 resolutions each year, but 68.6 per cent fail to stick with their resolutions after spending hundreds of dollars on their goals.
Sports
-
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
-
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.
-
Iran's World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests
Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory.
Autos
-
Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
Tesla is set to unveil on Thursday its long-delayed Semi, a 18-wheeler heavy duty vehicle that has faced skepticism from industry experts who doubt battery electric trucks can take the strain of hauling hefty loads for hundreds of miles.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.