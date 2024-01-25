Politics

    • NDP caucus wraps up three-day retreat in Edmonton as MPs prepare for winter sitting

    Share

    The federal New Democrats are wrapping up their caucus retreat in Edmonton today after days of discussions about housing and health care.

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make closing remarks outlining his party's stance on those issues before MPs head back to Ottawa for Parliament's return next week.

    The party is looking for ways to squeeze more out of its nearly two-year-old deal with the Liberals.

    One priority is trying to get the Liberal government to address housing needs for lower income households in the next federal budget.

    Another is getting legislation tabled in the House of Commons that would lay out a framework for universal pharmacare.

    NDP health critic Don Davies says he's optimistic a bill will be tabled in the next sitting, and his talks with Health Minister Mark Holland will resume next week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?

    With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News