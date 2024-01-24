'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
While most MPs who were asked, as they filed in and out of the first day of Liberal caucus meetings, indicated a continued confidence in the prime minister three elections in, others suggested perhaps there's room to at least have a conversation to clear the air.
"I think the prime minister still carries a lot of credibility with the voters. Should there be a review? Maybe we should have a discussion on that," Northwest Territories Liberal MP Michael McLeod said.
He suggested this function could become a routine after each election, "to see if all the MPs still have that same commitment."
McLeod said that "time will tell" how the Liberals end up after the next election, noting some of his constituents have expressed an interest in seeing what other options are out there.
"I think the prime minister still carries the Liberal brand very well and can still do a good job," he said.
Ontario Liberal MP Vance Badawey said he doesn't see the need for a leadership review right now as he's focused on seeing his party "get better at the business of government, not getting better at the business of politics."
British Columbia Liberal MP Patrick Weiler said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
"I have full confidence in the prime minister, I wouldn't be here if I didn't have that confidence," said Liberal Ontario MP Filomena Tassi.
The conversation around Trudeau's leadership bubbled up to the surface again Wednesday after Liberal Newfoundland MP Ken McDonald, in an interview with Radio-Canada, said Trudeau should face a leadership review to allow MPs to deliberate whether they think he's past his expiry date.
CTV News reached out to McDonald for comment but his office declined a request for an interview, instead pointing to a forthcoming statement on Facebook that, as of filing, has yet to be posted.
This is not the first time McDonald has gone against the party grain. He made headlines previously for voting with the Conservatives in opposition to the Liberal government's carbon tax policy.
Chief Government Whip Ruby Sahota told reporters that she has spoken with McDonald, suggesting "a clarification" may be coming about his comments, but she'd let him speak for himself on his continued role in caucus.
"There might be some misunderstanding of what Ken is calling for, so I don't want to prejudge that," Sahota said.
Echoing this, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon, who until a few weeks ago had Sahota's job, said McDonald "could not be more wrong about this one."
"Mr. McDonald, I think, has signalled he's probably not running again either … there's 157 other Liberals who are running again, who are firmly behind Justin Trudeau," MacKinnon said.
"We're enthusiastically starting a new session," MacKinnon said. "We're going to get results for Canadians … and the prime minister is the right man to be leading us through that."
Other MPs said they had no comment and walked past inquiring reporters on Parliament Hill, while some stopped to speak about the natural tensions there can be within a caucus.
"I've been in elected politics for 30 years, did I agree with every premier I served with, or every prime minister? Absolutely not," Labrador MP Yvonne Jones said.
"There's always going to be differences of opinions … Am I disappointed in Ken? Yes I am because there's days, every day, that as a politician when you're representing your constituents you don't always 100 percent agree with everything, but you work harder to change the result," she said.
Jones added that ultimately the only poll and the only opinions that count are those that take place on election day.
"It's his decision whether he stays or goes, what I can tell you is that as a Liberal, I believe fundamentally in the values and principles of this party, this party is always bigger than one person," she said.
This is not the first time Liberals have gone public with their uncertainties around Trudeau's continued leadership. In November amid tumbling polling numbers and a surging Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, longtime Liberal Sen. Percy Downe suggested that it may be time for Trudeau to step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader before the next campaign.
At the time, and in various public comments since, Trudeau has restated his intention and desire to lead the Liberal party into the next federal election — currently scheduled for October 2025 — despite some internal grumbling.
Trudeau is expected to deliver public opening remarks at the Liberal caucus retreat on Thursday.
With files from CTV News' Rachel Hanes and Kevin Gallagher
