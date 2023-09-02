NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he “absolutely” feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party’s policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals’ recent drop in the polls.
“We've always wanted to use our power to get results for Canadians to make Ottawa work for people,” Singh told reporters in B.C. on Thursday. “That's why we were able to get things like dental care, and we're going to continue to push on that.”
“But yes, we're going to push for things outside of the agreement,” he added.
Since March 2022, the New Democrats have been locked in a confidence-and-supply agreement, in which the NDP have agreed to prop up the Liberal minority until June 2025 — just ahead of the fixed election date in October of that year — in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues.
Now, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing to take a dip in support after a summer spent trying to refocus his government, Singh says he’ll be taking this opportunity to pressure his partners to act on policy areas that are outside of the existing agreement.
“The number one thing we're going to push for … (is) housing, building more housing rapidly, housing that's affordable, housing that people can afford to rent or to buy,” Singh said Thursday.
There are housing commitments stitched into the original deal, including the completed one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, which Singh now wants to see re-offered. But other line items, such as increasing efforts to launch the Housing Accelerator Fund, remain works in progress.
In the time since the two parties entered into this arrangement, Singh has managed to secure progress on some policies not already baked into the deal, most notably a boost to the GST rebate.
Meanwhile, polling numbers from Nanos Research have shown the Conservatives ahead of the Liberals since February, opening up political speculation that Trudeau is looking to stave off a federal campaign as long as possible, in the hopes of a turnaround. Keeping the NDP happy and on-side with the confidence-and-supply arrangement is central to avoiding an early election.
Kathleen Monk, a former NDP strategist and director of communications to the late Jack Layton, said in an interview with CTVNews.ca the NDP has always considered the deal to be the “policy floor, not the ceiling,” and that it’s a starting point with no limit to what the party could push for.
“Ultimately right now, where the leveraging, and the ‘taking advantage’ part of the arrangement is coming into force is that nobody wants this country to be thrust into an unnecessary election — frankly an unnecessary and expensive election,” Monk said.
She added that considering the severity of the affordability and housing crises right now, Canadians want to see politicians working for them, not risking an election.
Monk said nearly 18 months into the confidence-and-supply agreement, both parties have shown they’re willing to work together on policies beyond what was included in the original deal, but what she really wants to see is that those initiatives are targeted to the Canadians most in need.
“There are ways the New Democrats, and frankly all parties, can make things challenging for the governing Liberals,” she said. “It doesn’t mean they’re going to withdraw their support for the deal, because the focus has to be on getting things done for Canadians.”
On Thursday, Singh also said he’d like to see the government get back into the housing game itself.
“We need to unlock the power of the federal government,” he said. “Our government has the land, power, and the resources to build homes that are affordable, and we need to get doing that.”
According to Monk, if the NDP can get that to happen, “it would be significant.”
Beyond housing, several key pledges in the parliamentary pact are outstanding. While not all have time-specific deadlines, such as moving forward with “just-transition” legislation, there are five specific commitments that the two sides have agreed need to be acted on before the end of this year, including expanding dental care to teens and seniors.
With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
