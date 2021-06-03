OTTAWA -- Two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls issued 213 calls for justice, the national action plan to address the violence, racism and disproportionate deaths of Indigenous women and girls in Canada has been released, outlining both short-term priorities and years-long commitments for change.

In a 113-page document worked on by the federal government in collaboration with the National Families and Survivors Circle, Indigenous communities, and other levels of government, there are seven categories of short-term priorities that are intended to be worked on over the next three years.

Among the short-term priorities:

Launching public education campaigns on the issues Indigenous people experience and initiating Indigenous-led cultural initiatives;

Setting up trauma-informed training for those who work with Indigenous people, 24-hour mental health and addictions supports, victim services, as well as healing programs for impacted families of missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones;

Creating shelters, sustainable housing, access to high-speed internet, and a guaranteed annual livable income;

Establishing oversight bodies to represent families and surviors complaints, a national task force to re-investigate unresolved files, and a justice-reform committee to review existing legislation; and

Addressing data collection issues related to missing and murdered women, girls and LGBTQ2S folks, setting up a deputy commissioner for Indigenous corrections, and collect disaggregated and intersectional data about Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people in the criminal justice system.

It is not clear from the document whether these priorities will fall to specific jurisdictions to act on, with the report committing to develop an “implementation plan,” as well as annual progress reports starting in 2022.

“The national action plan is not intended to be a final plan but one that is evergreen and requires monitoring and reporting on progress, as well as further co-development and course correction as required,” it reads.

This comes as key Indigenous stakeholders have spoken out about the need for immediate action during Thursday morning’s virtual event unveiling the national action plan.

“Today, this work remains incomplete. The ongoing development and implementation of the National Action Plan must be characterized by increased transparency, inclusion, representation, coordination, resourcing, and political commitment,” said Assembly of First Nations Women’s Council member Louisa Housty-Jones in a statement.

FEDERAL RESPONSE

Alongside the overall national plan, the federal government has issued a 30-page “federal pathway” report focused on Government of Canada actions to be taken and outlining its next steps.

In the federal plan, the Liberal government vows broadly to fund new and ongoing initiatives, work with Indigenous communities to end all forms of discrimination, uphold Indigenous rights, and improve Indigenous socio-economic conditions. It also details steps taken already through legislation and other policy changes.

In terms of specific commitments, the government has several, broken down by themes:

Cultural changes, such as preserving languages and promoting Indigenous arts and media;

Health and wellness changes, such as Indigenous-led services, and addressing racism within the health system;

Safety and human security changes, such as addressing human trafficking and mitigating the impacts of natural resource developments; and

Justice changes, such as breaking down barriers and systemic racism within the justice system, establishing national standards regarding missing persons, and co-developing Indigenous policing legislation.

“Violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada is an ongoing national tragedy that needs to end,” said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett in a statement. “Together, we will achieve the transformational change needed to end this violence.”

The promised actions do not include specific dollar figures, but speaking during Thursday’s event, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government has budgeted $2.2 billion in the 2021 budget to address their commitments related to the MMIWG national inquiry.

Trudeau called the national action plan “a step forward together to make the transformative change necessary to end this national tragedy,” and said “all Canadians must stand with Indigenous peoples against injustice.”

The government is vowing to set up performance indicators and to release annual progress reports on its work.

ACTION PROMISED IN 2019

On June 3, 2019, the families of the Indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered across Canada joined Indigenous leaders and federal officials to mark the end of National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The top-line finding of the inquiry was that Canada’s has perpetuated violations of Indigenous people, including “assimilationist and genocidal government laws” leading to high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people.

With the release of the 1,200 page final report in 2019, emotions were raw and there was hope there would be imminent movement on the recommendations for action within that report after families for decades sought to draw national attention to the higher rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people. The action plan was initially expected in 2020.

The recommendations included creating an ombudsperson and tribunal for Indigenous and human rights, long-term funding for education and awareness programs related to preventing violence, policing and criminal justice reforms, and stopping the apprehension of children based on poverty and cultural bias.

Trudeau pledged at that event that the families had his word: “that my government will turn the inquiry’s calls for justice into real, meaningful, Indigenous-led action.”

CRITICS SAY IT FALLS SHORT

However, responding to a copy of the national action plan obtained by CTV News on Wednesday, critics and families still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones said that the plan disappointingly lacks action, is too broad, and lacks clear financial commitments or timelines.

Ahead of the plan’s release, the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) walked away from what they called a “fundamentally flawed” process they had lost confidence in.

Instead, NWAC and some longtime activists said they plan to take matters into their own hands by raising funds and gathering support among Indigenous communities to take their own actions, including a compensation fund for families and survivors.

With files from CTV National News’ Jill Macyshon and Annie Bergeron-Oliver

