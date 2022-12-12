MPs to study RCMP contract granted to company with ties to Chinese government
Members of Parliament voted Monday to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify as part of a probe into the federal government's now-suspended RCMP contract with a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government.
Last week, after the news broke about the $549,637 contract awarded to Ontario-based Sinclair Technologies Inc. for radio frequency filters, Mendicino's office confirmed the contract was suspended pending a review.
In deciding to take on a study of this contract, MPs on the House of Commons Industry and Technology Committee indicated a desire to examine how it was this agreement came to be, and whether the federal officials who inked this deal fell short when it came to considering any potential national security implications.
While some MPs wanted to see testimony taking place this week, with the House of Commons set to adjourn for the holidays on Friday and not return until the end of January, the committee agreed broadly to invite Mendicino to appear "as soon as possible."
Similarly, the committee passed a second motion seeking to have Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne come before MPs "as soon as possible… to answer any questions that the members of the committee deem relevant," which could include questions about Sinclair Technologies Inc. and the security requirements under the Investment Canada Act.
Conservative members of the committee had been pushing for a slate of additional witnesses to be called as part of the study, and wanted to order the federal government to turn over all relevant documents connected to the contract within a month.
But, after Liberal MPs said that the issue might be better placed for further scrutiny at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee, a Bloc Quebecois-proposed amendment was passed narrowing the scope of the committee's work.
Among the additional witnesses the Conservatives wanted to hear from on this topic—and still could, pending future decisions made at this committee or another—are Sinclair Technologies President and CEO Amiee Chan, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and senior officials from the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
As CTV News has reported, the RCMP contract is not the only deal the federal government has awarded to Sinclair Technologies, whose parent company Norsat International was bought in 2017 by Hytera, a partly state-owned enterprise by the Communist Party Government of the People’s Republic of China.
In a previous statement to CTV News, Sinclair said it is a trusted and independent company. It cited privacy reasons for being unable to comment further.
With files from CTV News' Annie-Bergeron Oliver and Michael Lee
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
As a U.S. snowstorm is expected to cross the border, Prairie residents are being advised to take caution on the roads.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
World Cup semis: History on the table as France and Morocco eye final glory
History is on the table for France and Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final of the FIFA men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca tees up the contest.
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
Canada
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
-
Ottawa police cut email access over fears info would leak during 'Freedom Convoy'
Police in Ottawa were so worried about leaks from "Freedom Convoy" sympathizers that they shut off the email accounts of members on leave from the force as a precaution during protests that gridlocked the city's downtown core earlier this year.
-
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
-
'I helped so many Canadians': Former Afghan interpreter fears for family's safety, pleads with feds for help
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
World
-
'The right decision:' David Whelan on Brittney Griner prisoner swap
David Whelan, the brother of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
-
Indian, Chinese troops suffer minor injuries in border clash
Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9 causing minor injuries to a few soldiers on both sides, Reuters content partner ANI reported on Monday, citing sources.
-
2 Australia police officers, bystander killed in ambush in rural area
Two Australian police officers and a bystander were fatally shot Monday in an ambush at a remote property in Queensland state as officers were investigating reports of a missing person, police said.
-
Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said.
-
Why do Kosovo-Serbia tensions persist?
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared anew during the past week after Serbs erected barricades on the main roads in the north of Kosovo, a former Serbian province. They were protesting the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer.
-
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
-
MPs to study RCMP contract granted to company with ties to Chinese government
Members of Parliament voted Monday to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify as part of a probe into the federal government's now-suspended RCMP contract with a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government.
-
Major upset or 'business as usual'? What to expect in today's Mississauga byelection
Polling stations in Mississauga are open from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, with their co-ordinates available on Elections Canada's website.
Health
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be 'dying' from long wait times.
-
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Sci-Tech
-
Artemis I landed, what this means for Canada and space exploration
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
-
NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.
-
'It's not just fun': Lensa AI portrait app raises ethical, privacy concerns
'Magic avatars' are the latest internet craze, but one expert says individuals uploading photos of themselves onto the Lensa AI portrait app may not be aware of the ethical and privacy concerns involved.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and the multiverse mash-up 'Everything Everywhere all at Once.'
-
Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking' earns two Golden Globe nominations
Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley has earned her first Golden Globe nomination in the best motion picture screenplay category for “Women Talking.”
-
Elon Musk booed off stage at a Dave Chappelle show
Elon Musk joined Dave Chappelle on stage Sunday in San Francisco, but was loudly booed by the crowd.
Business
-
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to make year-end speech today
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to make an end of the year speech this afternoon.
-
What Canadian households owe relative to their income is on the rise: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadian households owe relative to their income rose in the third quarter.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
Lifestyle
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
Sports
-
Celtics' Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday.
-
Cassie Campbell-Pascall among nominees for Hockey Canada's new board of directors
Cassie Campbell-Pascal, who captained the country's women's team to consecutive podium-topping performances at the 2002 and 2006 Games, was announced Monday as one of the candidates to fill nine vacant board of director seats.
-
Brazilian legend Pele's health improves, but remains in hospital
Brazilian soccer great Pele is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.
Autos
-
B.C. lowest for auto insurance rates, Alta. among the highest: report
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.