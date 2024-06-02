Gay pride revellers in Sao Paulo reclaim Brazil's national symbols

Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
The iconic yellow and green of Brazil's flag mixed with a sea of rainbow-coloured tutus, hand fans and drag queen hairdos at Sunday's LGBTQ+ pride parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The annual event along Sao Paulo's main thoroughfare is among the biggest gay pride celebrations in the world, attracting thousands of people to celebrate the sexual diversity in a country synonymous with street partying but where violence and discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community has surged in recent years.
While apparel is mostly optional, this year organizers made a special appeal for participants to wear green and yellow in a pointed rebuke to far-right followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who in recent time appropriated Brazil's national symbols for themselves.
"We will march this afternoon to take back our flag and to show that Brazil will be better, it will be queer, butch, transvestite," Erika Hilton, who in 2022 became one of two openly transgender people elected to Brazil's congress, told a cheering crowd of revellers.
Although Brazil has pioneered LGBTQ+ rights in Latin America -- transphobia was made a crime in 2019 -- the country still has the largest number of trans and queer people murdered in the world.
In 2023, Brazil was responsible for 31 per cent of all 321 murders of trans and gender diverse people reported murdered worldwide, according to Transgender Europe, which collects data globally. It was the 16th straight year Brazil led the list.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
After his historic guilty verdict in his hush money case, Donald Trump attacked the U.S. criminal justice system, making unfounded claims of a "rigged" trial that echoed remarks from the Kremlin.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
With the chance to close to set a date with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes his team will have to step up their efforts even more. What was good enough Friday in Dallas won’t be good enough in Game 6.
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
One person suffered life threatening injuries following a crash along Stoney Trail Saturday afternoon.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
After his historic guilty verdict in his hush money case, Donald Trump attacked the U.S. criminal justice system, making unfounded claims of a "rigged" trial that echoed remarks from the Kremlin.
The iconic yellow and green of Brazil's flag mixed with a sea of rainbow-coloured tutus, hand fans and drag queen hairdos at Sunday's LGBTQ+ pride parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Mexicans vote Sunday in historic elections weighing gender, democracy and populism, as they chart the country’s path forward shadowed by cartel violence.
A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he is 'OK' with serving potential jail time or being under house arrest following his historic conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
The Canadian and Chinese defence ministers met in Singapore this week, marking the first in-person meeting between those officials in years.
Canada's ambassador to Russia says while Ottawa has 'grave concerns' about the Kremlin's 'longer-term trends,' the war in Ukraine is 'a primary barrier to a change in the relationship.'
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
The use of weed to replace alcohol is a growing trend in the United States. In fact, a recent study found — for the first time ever — the daily use of cannabis of any kind among Americans surpassed the daily use of alcohol.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
A snowstorm, a Tim Hortons and a group of Canadian artists loosely sums up ‘The Last Timbit,’ a musical hitting the stage in Toronto this month. However, the writers involved explain that it is much more than that. To them, it is a celebration of community, Canadians and togetherness.
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
Saudi Arabia and allied oil producing countries on Sunday extended output cuts through next year, a move aimed at supporting slack prices that haven't risen even amid turmoil in the Middle East and the start of the summer travel season.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
With the chance to close to set a date with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes his team will have to step up their efforts even more. What was good enough Friday in Dallas won’t be good enough in Game 6.
Al Riddell was going to go have a quiet Sunday afternoon coffee with his family when his dad asked if he had heard that Mike (Fluff) Cowan, C.T. Pan's caddie, had slipped during the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open and that a fan had started carrying his bag for him.
The auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona that was planned this week has been postponed, amid a judicial investigation looking into the possible resale of stolen goods.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with up to 60 millimetres expected by Monday morning.
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured as a search for the suspect gets underway.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
A grassfire south of Calaway Park forced the amusement park to close early Sunday afternoon.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.
The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
A pro-Palestinian encampment was dismantled at Laval University on Saturday evening, reported the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
With the chance to close to set a date with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes his team will have to step up their efforts even more. What was good enough Friday in Dallas won’t be good enough in Game 6.
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
Innisfil's biggest garage sale returned this weekend for the fourth year to raise money for charity.
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a pickup truck stolen in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. was found stuck in the sand at a beach in a Thessalon First Nation community last week.
A Sault man is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – after an SUV was spotted speeding the wrong way on Highway 17 without its lights on.
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.