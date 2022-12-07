RCMP contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government, feds to review process
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Ontario-based Sinclair Technologies Inc. received a contract in October 2021 worth $549,637 for radio frequency filters.
CTV News also found a number of other contracts, worth upwards of $90,000 each awarded to Sinclair Technologies since its parent company was bought in 2017, including with the RCMP, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Department of National Defence.
The DND contract has no value associated with it but involved the delivery of antennas to bases. Contracts suggest the government has been awarding contracts to Sinclair since at least 2009.
In 2017, Hytera, which is partially owned by the Chinese government, purchased Sinclair Technologies' parent company, Norsat.
Not only are Hytera's products banned from being sold or imported in the United States over national security concerns, but the company also faces 21 espionage-related offences, including conspiring with former Motorola employees to steal trade secrets.
The RCMP provided a statement to CTV News saying the force's radio communications are protected with end-to-end encryption and that radio frequency filtration equipment "poses no security concerns nor does it allow access to radio communications."
"The contract was awarded in accordance with Federal Government procurement policies and regulations, and in accordance with the Trade Agreements," the statement reads.
"PSPC (Public Services and Procurement Canada) acted as the Contracting Authority for the Standing Offer Arrangement. The RCMP supported PSPC to ensure operational requirements were met."
CTV News has reached out to PSPC and DND but has not received a response. Fisheries and Oceans Canada was unable to respond by CTV's deadline.
In a statement, Sinclair said it is a trusted and independent company. It cited privacy reasons for being unable to comment further.
The revelation comes as the federal government attempts to take a tougher stance on China, unveiling its Indo-Pacific Strategy in November, which refers to China as "an increasingly disruptive global power."
During a media availability in Montreal on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he found it "disconcerting" that amid warnings about foreign interference, parts of Canada's civil service "were signing contracts that have questionable levels of security for our operations and our national security institutions like the RCMP."
"So absolutely we're going to be following up on this, finding out first of all what needs to be done to ensure that our communications technology is secure but also make sure we're figuring out how this could continue to happen. And make sure Canada is not signing contracts with the lowest bidder that then turn around and leave (us) exposed to security flaws," Trudeau said.
"We will have some real questions for the independent public service that signed these contracts and we'll make sure that this is changed going forward, it's high time that happened."
'OUT OF A SPY NOVEL'
In response to many inquiries during question period Wednesday on Parliament Hill, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek said, "Of course, we are aware of the concerns surrounding the RCMP's contract with Sinclair Technologies and our government is looking into them and examining all potential options. We do take all measures to ensure the integrity of our infrastructure very, very seriously."
Speaking to reporters on his way to question period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the contract should be cancelled.
"I mean, it's almost something that you'd expect to be out of a spy novel, but characters in spy novels would never be that incompetent," Poilievre said.
"So the prime minister has to take the responsibility for his own government, rather than trying to blame everyone else all the time, and explain why he has put in place a system that allowed this contract to go ahead."
He added: "I think that we as a government, we as a country, should not allow countries and governments and government-owned enterprises that are known for espionage to sell technology that is related to our telecommunications in this country, because that raises risks of espionage and other security problems."
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters on Parliament Hill that he has instructed officials to look at the details of the contract and review how it was awarded.
"We're eyes wide open about the threats that are posed by hostile states and non-state actors, and that includes the PRC (People's Republic of China)," he said.
"One of the reasons why we put in place a process that looks at the potential opportunities or vectors for foreign interference in the context of contracts, is to secure Canadian national interests, to secure our national security."
Speaking on CTV's Power Play on Wednesday, former national security analyst Stephanie Carvin said the concern is not only that a Chinese-controlled company has received many federal government contracts, but that it is potentially undercutting Canadian companies, as well.
"You don't want to have a Chinese-controlled company basically providing the technology that's going to be used in very sensitive national security operations," Carvin said.
Also appearing on CTV's Power Play, U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen said he does not believe the awarding of these contracts erodes confidence in Canada, using the example of a federal government order in November for three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals.
"The whole world of cybersecurity, of Chinese ownership of American companies, Canadian companies, of contracting with Chinese-owned and controlled companies, is unbelievably dangerous and unbelievably complicated, and the key thing is whether the sensitivity is there to be able to look at those situations and to take action when you need to do that," he said.
With files from CTV News Parliamentary Bureau Writer and Producer Spencer Van Dyk, CTV Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and Reuters
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
As child hospitalizations rise, all families urgently need flu shots: infectious disease expert
More children are being admitted to hospitals across Canada amid a flu season crush exacerbated by a stretched health-care system and lack of vaccination, says an infectious disease expert.
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the "full story" of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B, according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
As child hospitalizations rise, all families urgently need flu shots: infectious disease expert
More children are being admitted to hospitals across Canada amid a flu season crush exacerbated by a stretched health-care system and lack of vaccination, says an infectious disease expert.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid
Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.
-
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests
Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.
-
Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president
In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency.
-
EU: Croatia to enter Europe's ID-check-free area in January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe's ID-check-free travel zone, but no immediate decision was announced on the other two of the bloc's newest members, Bulgaria and Romania.
-
China loosens COVID-19 measures, people react with cautious optimism
People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world's most severe COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Families minister introduces bill to shore-up Ottawa's role in national child-care system
Families Minister Karina Gould is expected to introduce legislation today to strengthen child care in Canada, which is likely to include an effort to secure a long-term role for Ottawa in the new national daycare system.
-
-
Russian lawmakers pass bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed a bill banning foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers.
-
-
-
Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
-
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
-
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany
The former chief executive of financial services company Wirecard and two other ex-managers went on trial Thursday over the firm's collapse in what has been described as the biggest case of fraud in post-war Germany.
-
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout Thursday, the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. Employees and other members say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021.
-
Stocks open higher on Wall Street but remain lower for week
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
-
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
-
2 men replace German soccer league's first female CEO
Axel Hellmann and Oliver Leki are to take over with immediate effect from Donata Hopfen, who is leaving her role as the head of Germany's top two soccer divisions after less than a year in charge.
-
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape
Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.