Sports

    • Scotland's Robert MacIntyre holds off Griffin, wins RBC Canadian Open

    Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches his tee shot on the 4th hole in the second round of the Canadian Open in Hamilton, May 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches his tee shot on the 4th hole in the second round of the Canadian Open in Hamilton, May 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Hamilton -

    Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.

    He started the day with a four-shot lead and finished with a 2-under 68, 16-under overall, for his first-ever PGA Tour victory.

    Ben Griffin of the United States shot a 5-under 65 to finish second, a shot behind MacIntyre.

    Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was shot a 5-under 65 to finish 12-under overall to finish as the low Canadian.

    Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., was Canada's best hope of winning the title, starting the day in a tie for second.

    He struggled through the final 10 holes at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to score an even-par 70.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

