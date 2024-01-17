MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips, amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
While the acting ethics official has been invited to speak specifically about the rules for "gifts, vacations, and travel," under the Conflict of Interest Act, MPs on the committee agreed that all questions related to Trudeau's holiday trip will be allowed.
It remains to be seen whether this one-time hearing could be expanded into a more fulsome study into the matter, depending on what's revealed at this upcoming meeting.
The decision to invite von Finckenstein to appear was made at a special hearing on Wednesday. He's expected to appear once Parliament and regular House of Commons committee hearings resume at the end of January.
Speaking to why he led the push for this probe, Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett said that he wanted to hear directly from von Finckenstein about whether or not he knew Trudeau would be staying for free at a villa, owned by a longtime family friend.
"The question isn't, 'Should the prime minister take vacations?' Everyone is entitled to one, and that's fine," Barrett said Wednesday. The problem is the changing narrative coming from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Barrett said. "This is incredibly problematic."
Liberal MPs agreed to call for the ethics commissioner to appear, but indicated their intent is to see him speak publicly about MPs' ethics rules to provide Canadians clarity around what is permitted and why.
The New Democrats backed the push to focus the hearing more broadly than on Trudeau's latest trip, noting that given recent examples of travel by both Liberals and Conservatives, MPs aught to explore whether the rules need to be adjusted regarding the wealthy being able to influence their political friends.
"I think it makes sense to expand the scope of the visit, not to the exclusion of the question about the Jamaica trip, because obviously, that's why we're all here... But on the other hand, to have it only be about that also means that I think we may be setting ourselves up just to get some quite unsatisfactory answers," said NDP MP Daniel Blaikie during Wednesday's meeting.
This push for a study comes after the Official Opposition wrote to the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner last week. In the letter, Barrett asked him to launch an investigation, citing concerns about Trudeau's shifting messaging regarding the cost of his 10-day family vacation.
While Trudeau's office has not confirmed the location of the prime minister's holiday, the National Post has reported the family stayed at a privately owned villa that rents for several thousand dollars per night, and is part of a resort that belongs to businessman Peter Green's family, which has decades-old ties to the Trudeau family.
In estimating that the trip would be valued at more than $80,000, Barrett suggested the offering of accommodations was a substantial gift, and challenged the premise that it was equivalent to staying at a friend's place over the holidays.
The Conservatives also tried to get the committee to order all correspondence and documents including emails, text messages, call logs, and notes, between Trudeau's office and the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner regarding his travel to this estate.
That effort was defeated, with NDP and Liberal MPs expressing concerns about the precedent that would set given MPs go to von Finckenstein's office in confidence, to consult and seek advice on their conduct.
Asked Wednesday morning about the acrimony surrounding his vacation, and whether he can see how Canadians could misinterpret the gifted accommodations, Trudeau doubled down. He said in French that his family, like many others, stayed with friends over the Christmas season, and all the rules were followed.
"I really don't think that the seriousness of this has landed for Prime Minister Trudeau and I hope that, you know, hearing from the ethics commissioner will help reinforce the legal obligations that designated public office holders will have with respect to the Act," Barrett said, reacting to the prime minister's remark.
Asked Wednesday morning about the acrimony surrounding his vacation, and whether he can see how Canadians could misinterpret the gifted accommodations, Trudeau doubled down. He said in French that his family, like many others, stayed with friends over the Christmas season, and all the rules were followed.
WHO PAID FOR THE PM'S TRIP?
Trudeau and his immediate family left for the Caribbean island on Boxing Day. The PMO initially said Trudeau's family would pay for their stay. But, as The Canadian Press reported, the office later clarified the accommodations were "at no cost at a location owned by family friends."
His office also stated the ethics commissioner was consulted "on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed."
The PMO said at the time that Trudeau "continues to reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for his personal travel and that of his family." The prime minister must travel on government aircraft per longstanding government policy.
Responding previously to Barrett's accusations of being less than transparent, PMO press secretary Mohammad Hussain said that "any allegation that we would mislead the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is categorically false," in an emailed statement.
The resort is also reportedly where Trudeau and his family vacationed over the 2022 holiday season, a trip that despite raising similar concerns among opposition MPs over its cost and location, was also cleared by the federal ethics office in advance.
While any costs associated with his latest holiday have yet to be made public by the government, documents tabled in the House of Commons detailing the expenses related to Trudeau's 2022 Jamaica trip show it came with an approximate price tag of $162,000.
WHAT HAS ETHICS OFFICE SAID?
In previous statements to media, the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner confirmed consultations occurred prior to the prime minister's vacation, but declined to provide specific details, citing confidentiality requirements.
However, spokesperson Melanie Rushworth noted that the ethics office "does not approve or 'clear' regulatees' vacations."
"The Office has a role only in ensuring that the gift provisions of the Act and Code are observed," she said.
This discrepancy in the wording, given the Liberals suggested the vacation was given the green light, prompted some debate during Wednesday's hearing and will likely be explored in more detail during the upcoming hearing.
While the question has been raised as to whether this vacation would fall under the section of the Conflict of Interest Act that states no public office-holder can accept any gift or other advantage that "might reasonably" appear to have been given to influence them, the Act does give some exception for family and friends.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
Princess of Wales in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted for a hospital stay of up to two weeks following planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
Video shows drivers sliding, crashing on notorious Surrey, B.C., hill during snowstorm
A notoriously slippery hill in Surrey, B.C., has been closed to traffic after a series of crashes and near-misses during Wednesday's snowstorm.
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
Crash involving school bus, semi closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.
World
-
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
-
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
-
Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until Supreme Court rules in Colorado case
A Maine judge on Wednesday paused an election official's decision on former President Donald Trump's ballot status to allow time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado.
-
Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane experienced a 'critical failure'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a 'critical failure' related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his travelling press pool.
-
Detectives DNA test dog poop to trace down owners not scooping in Italian province
Once a dog DNA registration database is up and running, street cleaners and health officials in Bolzano will be able to collect abandoned poop, have it genetically tested and then trace the owners who will face fines of 50 to 500 euros ($74 to $735).
-
Kenya doomsday cult leader, 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children; more charges to follow
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers were presented in a Kenyan court in the coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children.
Politics
-
Canada watching for UN court decision on Israel and genocide, Trudeau says
Canada supports the International Court of Justice and is 'watching carefully' as it deliberates on an allegation of genocide against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
-
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
Health
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
-
These new graphic health warnings on cigarette packs are meant to encourage more smokers to quit
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
Sci-Tech
-
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
-
Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the technology in its new Galaxy phones
Smartphones could get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go.
-
U.S. company's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after failed moonshot
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Entertainment
-
Amazon MGM to start production at Pinewood Toronto Studios
Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.
-
Ariana Grande announces new album, 'eternal sunshine,' will arrive March 8
Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled "eternal sunshine," will be released on March 8
-
Grammys 2024: From how to watch the music-filled show to who's nominated, here's what to know
The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it is never too early to plan your viewing experience.
Business
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
'Not out of the woods': Softening in housing market pauses in December
A report from RBC shows that resale transactions rebounded in December. Here's what this could mean for Canadian real estate trends this year.
-
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Apple's appeal on app payments, threatening billions in revenue
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
Lifestyle
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
-
This lawn has been named the ugliest in the world - but it's all for a good cause
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Sports
-
Fernandez bounced in second round at Australian Open
Delayed by rain for more than three hours, Leylah Fernandez got off to a great start in her rescheduled second-round women's singles match at the Australian Open. But after building a promising three-game lead in the first set, the Laval, Que., athlete sputtered even though her opponent made 39 unforced errors.
-
All over for Ons in Australian Open's 2nd round. Jabeur loses to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
-
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
Autos
-
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.