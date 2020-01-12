TORONTO -- More visas have been issued for the Canadian officials who will assist in the investigation of the Ukrainian airliner that was unintentionally shot down by Iran, killing all 176 aboard.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne wrote that visas have been approved for six members of the Standing Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT), who are currently stationed in Ankara, Turkey.

“We expect the Standing Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT) to be fully in place to do their important work by January 14,” the tweet stated.

He also mentioned that visas were given to two experts from the Transportation Safety Board. They will head to Iran on Monday.

Fifty-seven Canadians were among the 176 people killed when Iran unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian flight, including 13 from the Edmonton area. Dozens more were bound for Canada, many of whom were students and professors returning from their holiday break.

On Saturday, three Canadian officials with Global Affairs Canada landed in Tehran to begin setting up a “base of operations” for the government.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in September 2012 and recalled all its diplomats and closed its embassy.

