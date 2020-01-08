Reaction to a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, on Wednesday:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy. Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens."

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne: "Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves."

Transport Minister Marc Garneau: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation."

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada: "My heart is broken. We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters. Ukraine is working with the Iranian authorities on the ground to identify the dead and help their families. Our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. It is devastating."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "Absolute terrible news coming out of Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities looking for answers about their loved ones. You're in our thoughts and prayers this morning."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: "I am deeply saddened by the devastating news that 63 Canadians, including a large number of Albertans, were amongst 176 passengers aboard UIA 752 when it crashed earlier today near Tehran.... Alberta has been enriched by a small but dynamic and highly educated Iranian community. This is a terrible day for them, and I am sure that all Albertans join with me in expressing our condolences to the entire community."

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq: "I think most of us woke up this morning with heavy hearts. I'm thinking about Canadians across the country and around the globe, and hoping for positivity and happier developments in the days to come. I hope you stay well and hopeful, if you can."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: "There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians won't be coming home. These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause, this is devastating. Love to their families, friends, and communities and to everyone touched by this tragedy."

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson: "While no words can erase the pain this crash has caused, I, on behalf of Edmontonians and your city council, would like to offer the families and friends who have lost a loved one in this tragedy our deepest condolences. Edmonton is in mourning today -- our community has suffered a terrible loss."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "The U.S. Department of State extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 176 passengers and crew killed in the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752. The United States will continue to follow this incident closely and stands prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance. The United States calls for complete co-operation with any investigation into the cause of the crash."