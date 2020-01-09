TORONTO -- New video appears to show a missile hitting a Ukrainian airliner before it crashed near Tehran, Iran, killing everyone on board – including 63 Canadians.

The video footage shows a bright object hitting another object in the dark sky over Parand, southwest of Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday that “intelligence from multiple sources” indicates that flight PS752 was struck by an Iranian missile – possibly by accident.

The Ukrainian airliner crashed approximately six minutes after takeoff. Of the176 people on board, 138 were headed to Canada via connecting flights from Ukraine, Trudeau has said.