Military's chief orders halt to non-essential activities, focus on personnel crisis
Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre has ordered an immediate halt to all non-essential activities in favour of boosting military recruitment and retention, as the Canadian Armed Forces faces an unprecedented personnel crisis.
Eyre issued the sweeping order to senior commanders across the country on Thursday, saying dramatic action is needed to ensure the military has the troops to respond to growing demands and threats at home and abroad.
"I am concerned that as the threats to the world's security situation increase, as threats at home increase, our readiness is going down," Eyre told a parliamentary committee after issuing his order.
"I'm very, very worried about our numbers. And that's why we're putting as a priority effort -- the priority effort -- the reconstitution of our military."
The reconstitution order sets a completely new direction for the military after years of high-tempo deployments and operations in Canada and overseas by making the recruitment and retention of personnel its top priority.
Expected for several months, the order follows a period of unprecedented activity by the military. That includes large-scale deployments to Iraq, Mali, Ukraine and Latvia as well as helping with the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in Canada.
It also coincides with lagging recruitment rates and a shortage of experienced personnel to train new recruits and lead actual missions, which Eyre in his order said "imperil our ability to recruit, train, employ and retain diverse Canadian talent, thus jeopardizing the readiness and long-term health of Canada's defence capabilities."
The Armed Forces is supposed to be adding about 5,000 troops to the regular and reserve forces to meet a growing list of demands, but is instead short more than 10,000 trained members -- meaning about one in 10 positions are currently vacant.
The problem has become so acute that some senior offers have started using the word "crisis" in interviews with The Canadian Press, including the commander of the navy and the officer responsible for military recruitment and training.
Eyre's order reflects on the seriousness of the situation, saying: "Owing to personnel and staffing levels that have been compounded by the CAF's heavy commitment to operations, the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a culture crisis, National Defence continues to lose its ability to deliver and sustain concurrent operations at the scope and scale necessary."
It also underscored the need for urgency, saying: "The rebuilding process needs to occur on an accelerated timeline given the geopolitical environment that we find ourselves operating within, especially in light of the invasion of Ukraine."
To that end, the order directs commanders to prioritize fully staffing recruiting centres and training schools and calls for a complete reassessment of the military's current structure and composition.
Military commanders will take a closer look at what missions and other activities are no longer critical, whether certain positions in their units are no longer needed, and even whether certain recruitment targets are still realistic.
Eyre also opens the door to more flexible working arrangements for service members while emphasizing the continued need to change the military's culture to better attract and retain women, Indigenous people and other under-represented groups.
"Culture change will remain the top departmental priority throughout the reconstitution process," the order reads. "This endeavour will require significant resources and a willingness to embrace recommendations from external review authorities."
The new approach won't come without risks, which Eyre acknowledged in directing a reduction of large-scale training exercises in favour of more individualized classes as the military focuses on getting enough troops with basic skills into the ranks.
While military commanders have previously underscored the importance of large-scale exercises, the order says Eyre "will be ready to accept the associated reduction in readiness levels using a risk-based approach."
And while many Armed Forces members join to serve on missions, the defence chief ordered commanders to "strike a balance between providing deployment opportunities to junior members and the need to rebuild our mid-level leader capacity."
The defence chief indicated the reconstitution effort will take up to eight years, with the immediate goal of growing the force, and working toward the broader objective of ensuring the military's size and structure are lined up with future needs and missions.
"External events such as major domestic emergencies caused by climate change, economic crises impacting the federal government's fiscal flexibility, and widespread disinformation campaigns creating a lack of public confidence in national institutions could impede efforts to reconstitute," he added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Liberals' GST rebate boost bill passes House with all-party support, off to Senate
One of the Liberals' two affordability-focused pieces of legislation passed the House of Commons on Thursday, with all-party support. It is now off to the Senate for further consideration.
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Toronto Blue Jays game attendance soars in 2022. Why that's good for their playoff push
The Toronto Blue Jays have the largest increase in average attendance at Major League Baseball games this year, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, a statistic fans hope will help the team's playoff push on Friday when they take on the Seattle Mariners in a wildcard series.
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
NDP pushing feds to tackle rising grocery costs, 'greedflation'
The NDP are calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries.
Canada
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Toronto Blue Jays game attendance soars in 2022. Why that's good for their playoff push
The Toronto Blue Jays have the largest increase in average attendance at Major League Baseball games this year, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, a statistic fans hope will help the team's playoff push on Friday when they take on the Seattle Mariners in a wildcard series.
-
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
World
-
Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad.
-
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
-
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday.
-
Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilization began?
Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. A look at how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting.
-
U.S. raid in Syria kills Islamic State insurgent, captures 2
U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters, U.S. officials said Thursday.
-
Canadian officials warn: Turkeys at U.S. border might be turned back
Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reminding cross-border shoppers that raw poultry or poultry by-products can’t be brought into the country from the U.S. due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks.
Politics
-
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
-
Liberals' GST rebate boost bill passes House with all-party support, off to Senate
One of the Liberals' two affordability-focused pieces of legislation passed the House of Commons on Thursday, with all-party support. It is now off to the Senate for further consideration.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada
Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults -- and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits -- the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday.
Health
-
Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is offering up big money in an effort to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.
-
U.S. to begin screening travellers coming from Uganda for Ebola
The United States will begin screening travellers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday.
-
The pandemic has led to personality changes for some people, study finds
New research has found that people of varying demographics in the U.S. are showing changes in personality, including decreases in openness and agreeability, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
-
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
-
This DIY air purifier costs far less than a HEPA purifier, and studies say it works
This fall, teachers and parents have been sharing photos on social media of do-it-yourself air purifiers that they’ve made for classrooms to help protect kids from COVID-19 — and according to researchers, these low-cost purifiers actually work.
Entertainment
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Wynonna Judd denies feuding with Ashley Judd over their mother's estate
Wynonna Judd has addressed speculation that she and her sister Ashley Judd are locked in a battle over their late mother Naomi Judd's will.
-
Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins
Actress Hilary Swank has announced that she is pregnant with twins. The 48-year-old Oscar winner revealed her happy news Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
Business
-
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
-
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
Lifestyle
-
Foot traffic steadily rising across Canadian cities, new data shows
As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.
-
'A snapshot inside': Winnipeg man creates Lego version of final Jets game
A Winnipeg man pieced together a miniature version of a key moment in Winnipeg Jets history.
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
Sports
-
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
-
WinSport slides funds from track to day lodge expansion, Luge Canada not impressed
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada are disappointed WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
-
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won't be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour's request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule.
Autos
-
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Japan's top automaker Toyota said Thursday that it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash.