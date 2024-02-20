Mental health minister says 'safer supply' drug concerns rooted in 'stigma and fear'
Canada's mental health and addictions minister believes fear and stigma are driving criticism of the government's decision to support prescribing pharmaceuticals to drug users to combat the country's overdose crisis.
Ya'ara Saks attributes growing pushback to most harm reduction strategies - including federal funding for what are referred to as safer supply programs and the operation of supervised consumption sites - to the discomfort, she says, many feel toward a reality they can no longer ignore.
“The debate is hard because people have looked away and they can't look away anymore,” she told The Canadian Press in a recent interview.
That reality would be the country's skyrocketing number of overdose deaths. The Public Health Agency of Canada said drug overdoses killed an average of 23 people each day last year. More than 40,000 people have died from opioid-related deaths since 2016, which is when the federal agency began collecting such data.
Data shows a majority of overdose deaths between January and June 2023 involved fentanyl, an opioid experts warn has become increasingly tainted with even more toxic substances.
In just the last two months alone, police and health officials in Saskatchewan, Thunder Bay and Belleville, Ont., have warned about opioids, mostly fentanyl, laced with an animal tranquillizer known as xylazine. Dealers often lace fentanyl with other substances because it's cheaper than providing pure opioids.
The overdose crisis worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with border closures leading to a more contaminated drug supply and health restrictions resulting in a lack of access to addictions services and an uptick in people using alone, as well as in heavier doses.
That led the federal government to allow users deemed to be at high risk of overdosing to instead be prescribed pharmaceutical alternatives as opposed to taking toxic street drugs - an approach known as providing safer supply.
British Columbia became the first jurisdiction to test out such an approach, with Ottawa also providing funds for pilots in New Brunswick and Ontario. Health Canada reported tablets of the opioid hydromorphone as the most commonly prescribed replacement.
A federally-commissioned review of those pilots found a decreased risk of overdoses and that drug users were able to obtain drugs more safely than through street dealers or sex work.
At the same time, however, it reported that some fentanyl users had too high a tolerance for the amount of hydromorphone they were prescribed. As a result they turned around and sold their prescribed drugs on the street, in what has become known as “diversion.”
The issue was flagged by British Columbia's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as a “common occurrence” in her recent review of her province's safer supply program. Henry said it wasn't clear how big the problem was.
Critics of the approach have seized on the problem, perhaps none more so than federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has expressed concerns about diverted narcotics ending up in the hands of minors.
Henry noted in her review that reports suggesting this are “anecdotal,” but underlined that diverting these drugs to people who aren't already users poses great harm.
Poilievre, who speaks often about “crime, chaos and disorder” in cities, slams safer supply programs as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's “failed hard-drug supply project” and vowed to cut federal funding for them if he is elected. He said a Conservative government would put that money into recovery programs.
Saks says she has listened to the concerns around diversion, including from a group of doctors who wrote to her directly. She added that last fall she asked officials to examine the program “from top to bottom” and make adjustments where needed.
“We stand clear on public health and public safety - diversion is illegal,” she said.
Despite the political pushback and worries around diversion, Saks defended the continued funding of 'safer supply' programs as necessary to save lives, but said it is only one approach to tackle the crisis.
“Why are we giving in to stigma and fear and not leading the discussion with compassion and trust?”
She added: “A lot of what's driving the prescriber alternative debate is anchored, unfortunately by the opposition, in stigma and fear.”
But she acknowledged the federal government could also do more to inform people about how such programs work.
“Do we need to help communities get more comfortable with the realities of what is a toxic drug supply poisoning their communities? One-hundred per cent.”
Last week Saks visited Belleville, after the eastern Ontario city of 50,000 people declared a state of emergency on Feb. 8 because of overdoses. First responders tended to 17 overdoses in just 24-hours. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office promised more money for the city but said he was not considering offering a 'safer supply' of drugs.
Saks says her message to those taking issue with harm reduction programs such as those protesting a proposed drug consumption site in Richmond, B.C., is to sit down and talk.
“Let's sit down and have the conversation, so that we can see those who are most vulnerable in our communities, and understand how they got there.”
“If it means that we have to have hard conversations in communities, so that they don't look away, that they become a community that wants to help.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.
-With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal and Liam Casey in Toronto.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Tuesday to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Canada
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
-
New York-bound flight forced to return to Toronto after cockpit fire
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
World
-
Putin gives Kim Jong Un a luxury limousine. It's a violation of UN sanctions on North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-made luxury limousine for his personal use, both countries announced Tuesday, in another sign of their expanding co-operation.
-
Prince William says 'too many' have been killed in Gaza conflict
Prince William called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where he said too many people had been killed in the conflict.
-
-
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Tuesday to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.
-
Nikki Haley is sharpening contrasts with Donald Trump in the South Carolina primary's closing days
Nikki Haley is using the closing days of her South Carolina Republican primary matchup with Donald Trump to hone her argument that she is the lone remaining candidate who can unite Americans, despite the former president's electoral wins thus far and his popularity in her home state.
-
Long after pope's abuse summit, victims still traumatized by the system meant to address their cases
One afternoon in mid-December, Pope Francis had a meeting that wasn’t on his official agenda or otherwise recorded, that underscored the utter dysfunction of the Catholic Church's response to the global clergy sex abuse scandal.
Politics
-
Mental health minister says 'safer supply' drug concerns rooted in 'stigma and fear'
Canada's mental health and addictions minister believes fear and stigma are driving criticism of the government's decision to support prescribing pharmaceuticals to drug users to combat the country's overdose crisis.
-
Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
-
Italian PM Meloni to visit Canada less than a year after spat over LGBTQ2S+ issues
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Health
-
Is your 'emotional support water bottle' causing overhydration?
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
Women might lower their risk for cardiovascular disease by twice the amount as men with exercise
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by international law enforcement operation
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
-
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
-
A 2,300-kilogram satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Entertainment
-
Michael J. Fox gets standing ovation for surprise BAFTAs appearance
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing due in court in Las Vegas
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the 1996 killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, is due back in court Tuesday.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
-
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
-
Economists expect inflation eased in January, but housing still 'thorn' in BoC's side
As the Bank of Canada waits for the right moment to start cutting interest rates, some economists are arguing that its decision shouldn't hinge on the housing market.
Lifestyle
-
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
-
Death Valley National Park now offering a rare opportunity – kayaking
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
-
'Soaring' over hills or 'playing' with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
Sports
-
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
-
Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn with team in 11th place at the All-Star break
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
-
Stolz continues charge at world speedskating championships, double silver for Canada
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Autos
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.