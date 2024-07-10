Business

    • Costco to increase annual membership fee to $65 this September

    A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Costco is increasing its annual membership fees in Canada and the U.S. this fall.

    The company made the announcement as it reported its sales results for June.

    Costco says that effective Sept. 1, Canadians holding an individual, business or business add-on membership will see their annual membership fees go up by $5 to $65.

    Those with executive memberships will receive a $10 increase to $130, and will also see their maximum annual rewards increased. 

    U.S. Costco members will receive the same increases. 

    The wholesale retailer says the fee increases will affect around 52 million memberships, a little over half of which are executive memberships. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News