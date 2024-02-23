Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed the news to CTV News on Friday, calling the draft legislation “historic.”

“I can proudly say that not only do we have legislation that specifically refers to single payer, that refers to the Canada Health Act, and the principles and values, we also have secured commitments to delivering diabetes medication, and contraceptives using a single payer public model,” Singh told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview airing Sunday.

A plan for a universal, single-payer pharmacare system is part of the confidence-and-supply agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

Penned nearly two years ago, the deal sees the NDP prop up the Liberals until 2025 in exchange for progress on certain policy priorities, including pharmacare.

But the NDP had signalled the March 1 deadline it set for the Liberals to table pharmacare framework legislation could be its red line, with Singh warning in early February that he'd put the prime minister "on notice" over the issue.

Both Singh and Anne McGrath — a senior NDP official and one of the lead negotiators for the confidence-and-supply agreement — said they would interpret a missed deadline as the Liberals walking away from their deal.

With files from CTV's Question Period Host Vassy Kapelos and Senior Producer Stephanie Ha