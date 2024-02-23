Politics

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    Share

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed the news to CTV News on Friday, calling the draft legislation “historic.”

    “I can proudly say that not only do we have legislation that specifically refers to single payer, that refers to the Canada Health Act, and the principles and values, we also have secured commitments to delivering diabetes medication, and contraceptives using a single payer public model,” Singh told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview airing Sunday. 

    A plan for a universal, single-payer pharmacare system is part of the confidence-and-supply agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

    Penned nearly two years ago, the deal sees the NDP prop up the Liberals until 2025 in exchange for progress on certain policy priorities, including pharmacare.

    But the NDP had signalled the March 1 deadline it set for the Liberals to table pharmacare framework legislation could be its red line, with Singh warning in early February that he'd put the prime minister "on notice" over the issue.

    Both Singh and Anne McGrath — a senior NDP official and one of the lead negotiators for the confidence-and-supply agreement — said they would interpret a missed deadline as the Liberals walking away from their deal.

    With files from CTV's Question Period Host Vassy Kapelos and Senior Producer Stephanie Ha

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News