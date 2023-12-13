Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."
While some MPs are supportive of Canada's evolving position, others are clearly disappointed and confused by what they see as a disconnect between the wording of the joint Canada-Australia-New Zealand statement issued hours prior, and the vote on the non-binding United Nations resolution that passed Tuesday.
The move has also left Israel's ambassador to Canada expressing his deep disappointment.
Addressing the tension, Trudeau said in light of the "unfolding humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, Canada will "continue to call for a return to humanitarian pauses," and "keep participating in urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire."
Facing reporters' questions on his way in to Wednesday's question period, the prime minister went on to state that any halting of hostilities "cannot be one-sided."
"We will continue to use all the tools that we have, and look at tools that others are using as well, to continue to put pressure on Hamas to cease its violence," Trudeau said.
SOME 'DISAPPOINTED,' SOME 'GRATEFUL'
Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather was the most outspoken critic of the government's vote, telling reporters on his way in to the last Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill of the year, that he was "very disappointed" with Canada, in his view, abandoning its support for Israel.
"I don't think it was consistent with the statement we issued yesterday that imposed conditions on what would it take for a ceasefire to happen," Housefather said, suggesting the UN motion puts the obligation on Israel to lay down its arms while Hamas has no obligation to obey international rules.
"I do not support an unconditional call for a ceasefire, I don’t believe the majority of my constituents support an unconditional call for a ceasefire."
Echoing these comments, Manitoba MP Ben Carr said that while he understands why the government came to this decision, the UN resolution "fell short" from being something with which he was comfortable because it did not directly condemn the actions of Hamas.
Still, Carr said he's fine disagreeing at times with the positions his party has taken.
"Nobody wants to see fighting continue, and we have to be very careful to remember that the position that anyone is taking here is not about wanting to see an elongation of this conflict… The question is what conditions need to be in place in order for the conflict to end," Carr said.
Ontario Liberal MP Salma Zahid said she welcomed Canada's vote. "I am grateful that Canada voted in favour of the ceasefire, and I hope that Canada will rally international support to protect the innocent civilians being killed in Palestine, in Gaza."
She was one of the 23 government MPs who signed an open letter in October calling on Canada to push for a ceasefire, citing their constituents "watching with worry and with horror" what was unfolding in Israel and Gaza.
"As a mother, it's been very difficult for me in the last two months to see all those pictures coming out… Violence is not an answer," she said. "If we cannot protect children, I've been questioning myself, who are we, if we cannot protect the children?"
Other Liberals who voiced support for Canada's UN vote, Ontario MP Iqra Khalid and Quebec MP Fayçal El-Khoury, said they think the government is doing the right thing by supporting a ceasefire in order to save the lives of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.
"You can never give satisfaction to both sides in conflict," El-Khoury said.
Seeking to find a middle ground, Ontario Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin said she thinks like all Canadians, her colleagues "need to come together" and find a way to talk about such a "complicated and emotional issue."
A number of MPs told reporters that they felt the joint statement Trudeau's office issued Tuesday was crucially important to explain Canada's position where the UN motion wording may have been lacking.
"I think it would be preferred if the language of motion actually included the details that we clearly outlined in the statement. What I’ve come to understand after eight years in politics is it's rare that a motion that is put forward by a number of different parties… [is] never going to have the perfect draft that Canada would have drafted," Housing Minister Sean Fraser said.
Other politicians said that what changed was the reality on the ground, and defended that the government's decision was reached independent of any external pressure.
"We are a sovereign country. We make our own decisions," said Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
Nevertheless, the division has prompted questions over whether some Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers may be reassessing their roles, with some colleagues suggesting the caucus respects the divergence of opinions within it.
"There's always good discussion in the caucus… The Liberal party is a big tent," said Ontario Liberal MP Chris Bittle. "Multiple things can be true at the same time."
Government House Leader Karina Gould said the party's diversity is what helps it represent Canada and as with other decisions, cabinet is "listening to everyone," even if the position "may not satisfy" everyone.
WHAT LED TO THIS?
The war erupted after Hamas killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7. Israel responded with airstrikes, a ground offensive in Gaza, and by cutting off access to essential supplies.
As of Wednesday, according to The Associated Press citing the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, more than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed.
In the months since the war began, Canada has repeatedly condemned Hamas—a militant group deemed a terrorist organization by the Canadian government—and called for the immediate release of the hostages, while also affirming Israel's right to defend itself under international law.
On Tuesday, while Canada ultimately departed from years of foreign policy backing Israel on major motions at the UN, Canada had lent its support to a U.S. amendment to the resolution that would have explicitly condemned Hamas, but the proposed wording tweak failed to be adopted, as The Canadian Press has reported.
Coming out yesterday to explain Canada's pivot, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said what is currently unfolding in the Gaza Strip will "only enhance the cycle of violence," and will "not lead to the durable defeat of Hamas."
Joly said Canada will continue to push for a humanitarian pause to start again, in hopes that it will lead to "a sustainable ceasefire," dismissing suggestions that the change in phrasing is tied to concerns over the Liberals losing Muslim support.
"Canada remains committed to the goal of a comprehensive, a just, and a lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state, living side-by-side in peace and security with the state of Israel," said Canada's Representative to the UN Bob Rae as he concluded his remarks before the international body. Seconds later, he was caught in a hot-mic moment remarking: "see how that flies."
According to his office, Trudeau spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday prior to the vote, and in the call the two reaffirmed their "strong bond."
Trudeau "underscored Israel’s right to defend itself… and unequivocally condemned Hamas," the readout of the call said.
Speaking later to MPs and staff at a Liberal holiday party in Ottawa, the prime minister acknowledged how difficult it has been for many Canadians to watch the war unfold.
AMBASSADORS, ENVOYS WEIGH IN
The division on Canada's vote applies across the federal opposition parties, too.
Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman has accused the Liberals of "gaslighting for votes," while NDP MP Heather McPherson applauded the government for moving "to the right side of humanitarian and international law," after months of pressure.
Off the Hill, reaction on both sides has also been pouring in from stakeholder groups as well as federal envoys and ambassadors.
In an interview with CTV News, Israel's ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed said he was "deeply disappointed for various reasons," calling Canada's vote "lamentable" for essentially, in his view, singling Israel out.
"The use of the term 'ceasefire' actually means nothing for the people on the ground," Moed said. "If we cease, they [Hamas] will still continue to fire… So we are not in a position to cease our fire."
Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby shared a post from the National Council of Canadian Muslims thanking her for "listening to the pain of Canadian Palestinians who have lost loved ones."
"Canada finally standing for a ceasefire is a small but important step to make sure that we stand so that no one else loses family or friends," read the post.
Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism Deborah Lyons said in a post on X that she's heard from "so many" members of Canada's Jewish community who are "disheartened and hurt" by Canada's decision to support the UN resolution.
"I will raise these serious concerns with cabinet ministers this week and reiterate the importance and urgency of combatting antisemitism in all its forms," she said.
Also speaking to CTV, Jon Allen, a former Canadian ambassador to Israel, said he thinks Trudeau is "walking a fine line" amid domestic and international pressure, while noting "the vast majority of the international community" was aligned on Tuesday's ceasefire resolution.
With files from CTV News' Judy Trinh
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
Canada
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Is Temu your new go-to shopping app or are you not into the hype? We want to hear from you
If you use the Chinese bargain shopping app Temu, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
More non-Indigenous and Indigenous people aware of residential schools: report
Research suggests public awareness of past harms from residential schools has increased but more work needs to be done educating Canadians on lasting impacts of the institutions.
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
World
-
6 killed in reported shootout between drug cartels in northern Mexico state of Zacatecas
Six people have been killed in a shootout between drug cartel gunmen in the northern Mexico state of Zacatecas, authorities said late Tuesday.
-
Testimony ends in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, but the verdict isn't expected until next month
After 10 weeks, 40 witnesses and bursts of courtroom fireworks, testimony wrapped up Wednesday in former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial. But a verdict is at least a month away.
-
Argentina peso devalued over 50% as country's inflation races toward 200%
Argentina's government allowed the peso currency to plunge over 50% to 801 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday as markets cautiously welcomed the first details of President Javier Milei's plans to shock Argentina's beleaguered economy back on track.
-
After mistrial, feds move to retry ex-Louisville cop who fired shots in Breonna Taylor raid
Federal prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they intend to retry former Louisville officer Brett Hankison after a jury deadlocked last month over charges he used excessive force the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police in 2020.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange POWs in line with agreement announced last week
Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday exchanged prisoners of war, in line with an agreement announced last week that also promised the two countries would work towards a peace treaty and was hailed by the European Union as a major step toward peace in the tumultuous region.
-
Swedish authorities broaden their investigation into a construction elevator crash that killed 5
A Swedish prosecutor said Wednesday that a preliminary investigation into the crash of a construction site elevator that killed five people has been expanded to include two more possible workplace violations.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
-
Guilbeault hails 'monumental' COP28 deal, others warn of 'dangerous distractions'
Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the 'monumental' outcome of the United Nations climate summit.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion pill
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
-
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
-
Kingston General Hospital 'bursting at the seams' with COVID-19 and respiratory illness patients
The Kingston General Hospital (KGH) says a surge of emergency department inpatients, including a day that had a near record 580 admissions, has the hospital struggling to keep up as COVID-19 and the respiratory virus season peaks across the province.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
Entertainment
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony
Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he'll be presiding over January's strike-delayed ceremony.
Business
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals to move those teams from the District of Columbia to what he called a new "visionary sports and entertainment venue" in northern Virginia.
-
Is Temu your new go-to shopping app or are you not into the hype? We want to hear from you
If you use the Chinese bargain shopping app Temu, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Lifestyle
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
-
For a holiday craft that creates light, try making marbled candles by hand
Candles, already an integral part of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, can be made even more special when they carry a personal touch. Try marbleizing them by hand, or simply using candlelight in creative ways.
-
Inflation is pinching Hungary's popular Christmas markets. $23 sausage dog, anyone?
Despite the Christmas cheer, a cost-of-living crisis in the Central European country means that many Hungarians and tourists alike are getting sticker shock at the beloved annual markets.
Sports
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
-
Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals to move those teams from the District of Columbia to what he called a new "visionary sports and entertainment venue" in northern Virginia.
-
Shohei Ohtani to be introduced at Dodger Stadium on Thursday after record $700 million deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers called a Thursday news conference to introduce Shohei Ohtani, who has not answered questions from reporters in more than four months.
Autos
-
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.