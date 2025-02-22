ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal Leadership

Ruby Dhalla disqualified from Liberal leadership race

By Lynn Chaya

Updated

Published

Former Liberal MP Ruby Dhalla says the allegations against her campaign 'are false, they're fictitious and they're fabricated.'


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.