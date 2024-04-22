Liberal and NDP MPs lament departure of longtime Tory MP as Status of Women chair
Liberal and NDP MPs are lamenting the loss of the longtime Conservative chair of the parliamentary committee on the Status of Women, saying they hope the change doesn't hurt their ability to work together across party lines.
Members of the committee said they were disappointed to learn that Karen Vecchio, lauded as a collaborator, would no longer be at the helm.
Vecchio was first elected as chair in 2017 and has served in the role for years.
Her time as committee chair ended Wednesday, and the Conservatives on the committee voted the next day to replace her with Tory MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman.
Liberal MPs abstained from the vote, but Liberal representative Pam Damoff said she was surprised by Vecchio's abrupt departure, calling her "strong, competent" and a "smart progressive conservative woman."
"It's a real blow," Damoff said in a recent interview. "I think the Conservative leadership has a lot to answer for. She put her heart and soul into this committee."
Over the last two governments, parliamentary committees have taken on an increasingly partisan tone.
Vecchio hasn't addressed the move publicly.
Changes to committee assignments are not irregular, Conservative spokesman Sebastian Skamski said in a statement.
He described Kramp-Neuman as a "proud female common-sense Conservative," and said she will champion "the issues facing Canadian women who have suffered after nine years of Justin Trudeau's Liberal-NDP costly coalition."
He did not, however, address Vecchio's absence from Poilievre's list of critics. She had previously been named the party's critic in Parliament for issues pertaining to women, gender equality and youth.
During Thursday's meeting, Kramp-Neuman thanked her predecessor for her "commitment, her compassion and her dedication and advocacy" on women's issues. The sentiment was greeted with applause.
Over the years, the Status of Women committee has studied murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, safety in sports, intimate partner violence and access to menstrual products.
Damoff says Vecchio has made strong relationships with women's groups, women's shelters and survivors of gender-based violence -- the kind of relationships that are built on trust and that aren't easily made overnight.
"It's a huge loss for women in Canada," she said of Vecchio's departure.
Lisa Hepfner, another Liberal MP, said she was "devastated" by the change and that "it feels like (Vecchio) was thrown under the bus."
"She's worked so hard for so many years, worked with her whole heart and we have been able to accomplish great things at this committee. I really hope we can continue being collaborative," Hepfner said.
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri, who also sits on the committee, rebuffed Hepfner's accusation.
Leah Gazan, the NDP MP on the committee, told the new chair Thursday the "solidarity around this table is pretty fierce."
On Friday, Gazan said she was "deeply concerned" about what the change could mean -- pointing out how, for example, the Conservative caucus is split on the issue of abortion.
Poilievre has said that he has no intention of reopening the abortion debate. In a French-language interview aired last year, his wife, Anaida Poilievre, said the couple were "pro-choice."
A spat over abortion rights is what first landed Vecchio the role of chair in 2017, when Liberal MPs on the committee rejected former leader Andrew Scheer's pick, Alberta MP Rachael Thomas, because of her record on the issue.
Vecchio was among the handful of MPs who backed former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the 2022 Conservative leadership contest, which Poilievre won in a whopping first-ballot victory with the majority of caucus at his back.
Damoff doesn't normally sit on the committee any more, but was in attendance Thursday as a motion was put forward to thank Vecchio for her work.
Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu commended Vecchio's sense of collaboration, which she credited with the committee's ability to produce "a record number of reports."
The southern Ontario MP is "a great advocate for women and girls," Sidhu said at the meeting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.
-- with files from Mia Rabson
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
WATCH Video shows moment freight train catches fire and rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science
Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Junk fees' or flexible flying? Passenger charges fuel profits -- and travellers' ire
Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.
Papua New Guinea leader takes offence after Biden implies his uncle was eaten by cannibals
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the U.S. president had been eaten by 'cannibals' there during World War II.
Feds don't 'care if they die,' says lawyer helping Canadian children held in Syria
Five Canadian children are languishing in a squalid detention camp in northeastern Syria after Ottawa denied their mothers permission to come to Canada, says a lawyer fighting in court on behalf of the families.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
They were from different countries and barely spoke each other's languages. More than 20 years later, they're still happily in love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was celebrating the holidays outside of her native country of Venezuela for the first time. Both weren't expecting to meet someone special the night they crossed paths at a bar in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Bus driver charged after crashing in Virginia carrying Quebec teen baseball teams
The driver of the bus that crashed in Virginia while carrying over 50 passengers, including high school baseball players from Quebec, has been charged.
Doug Ford government to pay $320K in legal fees to basic income class-action
The Ontario government has agreed to pay $320,000 in legal fees to a class-action seeking $200 million in damages for the early termination of a basic income pilot project.
Former N.S. justice minister says he resigned to keep confidence in government
Brad Johns says he resigned as Nova Scotia's justice minister because he lost the public's confidence when he made comments downplaying domestic violence.
-
'My deepest apologies': Judge offers rare apology to Umar Zameer after trial sheds new light on case
A noteably different version of events than what was first described by police and politicians came into focus over the course of Umar Zameer’s five-week murder trial in Toronto, culminating in a rare move by the presiding judge.
Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
Donald Trump "orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt" the 2016 presidential election, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at the start of the former president's historic hush money trial.
-
Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in Sydney church
An Australian judge on Monday ruled that social media platform X must block every user in the world from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church, extending the prohibition beyond users in Australia.
-
2 brothers condemned to die for the 'Wichita massacre' want a new sentencing hearing
Attorneys for two brothers who were sentenced to die in a quadruple killing known as the 'Wichita massacre' will argue Monday for a formal re-sentencing hearing, the latest in a long series of appeals.
-
4 Germans caught marking Hitler's birthday outside Nazi dictator's birthplace in Austria
Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday.
-
Toxic: How the search for the origins of COVID-19 turned politically poisonous
At the heart of the question is whether the virus jumped from an animal or came from a laboratory accident. A U.S. intelligence analysis says there is insufficient evidence to prove either theory, but the debate has further tainted relations between the U.S. and China.
-
Norway's King Harald, Europe's oldest monarch, is back at work after pacemaker implants
Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, returned to work Monday after a long sick leave following two surgeries to implant pacemakers, as the royal household said he would scale back his official activities from now on.
Cap on plastic production remains contentious as Ottawa set to host treaty talks
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in downtown Ottawa this week for the fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste in less than 20 years. The aim is to finalize a deal by the end of the year.
-
Liberal government turning to influencers to get its message to younger Canadians
Dennis Mathu and Stephanie Gordon first started posting financial-advice videos on YouTube three years ago -- a side hustle that helped to scratch a creative itch. They never imagined it would lead them down some of the most powerful political corridors in Canada.
-
Feds don't 'care if they die,' says lawyer helping Canadian children held in Syria
Five Canadian children are languishing in a squalid detention camp in northeastern Syria after Ottawa denied their mothers permission to come to Canada, says a lawyer fighting in court on behalf of the families.
-
How moving from the U.S. to Costa Rica's 'blue zone' transformed this family's life forever
When Kema Ward-Hopper and her then-fiance Nicholas Hopper, both from the U.S., decided to get married in Costa Rica, they had no idea that they’d end up relocating there a few years later.
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
The Mona Lisa rapping? New Microsoft AI animates faces from photos
The Mona Lisa can now do more than smile, thanks to new artificial intelligence technology from Microsoft.
-
Researchers warn of unchecked toxicity in AI language models
As OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to change the game for automated text generation, researchers warn that more measures are needed to avoid dangerous responses.
-
Ottawa puts up $50M in federal budget to hedge against job-stealing AI
Worried artificial intelligence is coming for your job? So is the federal government -- enough, at least, to set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers.
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for iconic singalong at 50th birthday party
Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer once known best as Posh Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend in London, where she was joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates.
-
Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest and Foreigner get into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Cher headlines the 2024 class inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a class that also includes Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest and more.
-
Kevin Bacon dances back to 'Footloose' high school
Actor Kevin Bacon on Saturday returned to the Utah high school where the cult classic movie 'Footloose' was filmed more than 40 years ago.
'Junk fees' or flexible flying? Passenger charges fuel profits -- and travellers' ire
Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.
-
-
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
-
3 desserts you should make this Passover
If you’re looking for something to sweeten your dinner table this Passover, Jewish dietitian and chef Micah Siva has a few ideas for you.
-
'Jonny is special': Moncton music community rallies around drummer
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Lowry, Connor propel Jets to 7-6 Game 1 win over Avalanche
Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 Game 1 first-round playoff victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
-
Strong Canadian showing in NHL playoffs is good news for fans
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
-
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
-
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
'Once is too many times': Education assistants facing rising violence in classrooms
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
UBC football star turning heads in lead up to NFL draft
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Cat found at Pearson airport 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly on a mission: N.S. student collecting books about women in sport for school library
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Where did the gold go? Crime expert weighs in on unfolding Pearson airport heist investigation
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
Marmot in the city: New resident of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale a 'rock star rodent'
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
B.C. widow successfully challenges ICBC's denial of death benefits
A B.C. widow who was denied spousal benefits after her husband died in a motorcycle crash has successfully challenged the move and the public insurer has been ordered to pay her more than $400,000.
-
Gas prices plummet in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Gas prices are once again on the move in B.C.’s Lower Mainland but this time in the other direction.
-
-
BREAKING Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario: sources
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
-
Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Naheed Nenshi eyed as front-runner as deadline looms in Alberta NDP leadership race
As a key deadline looms Monday in the leadership contest for Alberta's New Democrats, numbers and opinion suggest it remains Naheed Nenshi’s race to lose.
Ottawa police to outline plans for targeted enforcement in ByWard Market, Rideau Street area
The Ottawa Police Services Board and the public will learn more details this evening about the plan to target "hot spots" for crime in the ByWard Market and on Rideau Street this spring.
-
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin
An elderly woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.
-
Labour board rules federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was not 'disguised discipline'
The Treasury Board's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that suspended employees who refused to be vaccinated was an "administrative measure" to ensure the health and safety of federal employees, and not "disguised discipline," according to the Federal Labour Relations Board.
-
-
French-only greetings drop in Montreal as 'bonjour, hi' gains popularity
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
Crash slows down westbound traffic on Whitemud Drive at 53 Avenue exit: police
A crash is affecting traffic on Whitemud Drive's westbound lanes at 53 Avenue Monday morning.
-
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, dry and windy
It could be a busy and dangerous week for grass fires in the Edmonton region as temperatures ramp up, wind continues to gust and we stay dry in the Edmonton region.
-
-
Man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave apartment with hatchet: Halifax police
Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.
'I have waited all year for this': Jets fans show up in full force for Game 1 at Whiteout Street Party
In anticipation of the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were out in full force decked in their Jets gear to take in the festivities of the Whiteout Street Party.
-
RCMP say man shot dead after officers respond to call on Manitoba First Nation
RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
Regina's CJTR-FM celebrates takeover by Access Communications
Volunteers and staff at Regina's community radio station are voicing support for the takeover of CJTR-FM by Access Communications.
-
$500K in recreation vehicles stolen in North Dumfries, recovered in Wellington County: WRPS
An investigation is underway after half a million dollars worth of recreation vehicles were stolen in North Dumfries and recovered in Wellington County.
-
Man choked former co-worker during fight, police say
Guelph police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly choked his former co-worker at work Friday morning.
-
'We have the right to housing': Community volunteers unite to build sand bag homes in Kitchener's Tent City
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
Northern Ont. man driving company truck charged with impaired
A northern Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped in a company truck for a traffic violation in Elliot Lake.
-
Do you know this person? Northern Ont. police seek public's help
Provincial police are looking to identify a suspect in an ongoing break and enter investigation in West Nipissing.
-
-
Parked cars struck, two people extricated from vehicle
Around 1.a.m, fire and police responded to the area of Briarhill Avenue just north of Huron Street where a car struck two parked cars.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
Daylight auto theft leads to timely arrest
Barrie police received a call about a vehicle that had just been stolen from a Codrington Street home on Friday morning.
-
Police training leads to commercial vehicle safety blitz
More than 100 charges were laid during a commercial vehicle safety enforcement blitz.
-
License suspended, car impounded for doing donuts
Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts. According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.
-
Cardosa seeking role of Unifor 444 secretary treasurer
On the heels of Dave Cassidy announcing his retirement from Unifor Loccal 444, 1st Vice President Manny Cardosa has announced his intention to seek the role of secretary treasurer.
-
Fraud charges laid after suspects turn themselves in
A pair of fraud suspects have turned themselves in to police in Chatham-Kent. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man and a woman walked into police headquarters and turned themselves in.
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
Soo Greyhounds head to Game 7 in playoff series against Saginaw
Soo Greyhounds re-tie the OHL playoff series against Saginaw Spirit in a shutout win on home ice Sunday night, forcing Game 7.
-
Families, First Nation leaders to discuss Thunder Bay police misconduct at Queen’s Park
First Nations leadership and families will gather at Queen's Park on Monday to discuss what they say has been decades-long misconduct on the part of the Thunder Bay police.
-
Northern Ont. scouts fundraising for summer trip to B.C.
Pacific Jamboree is taking place in British Columbia this summer and some northern Ontario scouts and their leaders are fundraising to cover costs to travel and participate in the event.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.