Copenhagen to reward eco-friendly tourists with free food and tours

'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Visitors to Copenhagen who engage in environmentally-friendly activities such as litter picking or traveling on public transport could be rewarded with free food, cultural experiences and tours as part of a new pilot program.
The CopenPay trial scheme, which runs between July 15 and August 11, involves "transforming green actions into currency for cultural experiences," the Danish capital's tourism authority Visit Copenhagen, also known as Wonderful Copenhagen, said in a statement Monday.
For example, visitors who take plastic waste to the National Gallery of Denmark will gain access to a workshop where they can turn it into a piece of art, while those who cycle or take public transport to the city's famous heating plant will be allowed to ski down an artificial ski slope on the building's roof.
"CopenPay rewards actions such as cycling, participating in cleanup efforts, or volunteering at urban farms with access to a variety of enriching experiences and everyday wonders of Copenhagen. This includes complimentary guided museum tours, free kayak rentals, and even a free vegetarian lunch made from local crops," the Wonderful Copenhagen statement added.
The Danish capital is popular with visitors for its pretty architecture, world-class food and a safe, clean, green environment.
It's a great place to get on two wheels, with 382 kilometres (237 miles) of bike lanes, and 62% of all citizens commute by bicycle, according to the tourism board.
"With CopenPay, we're empowering people to experience more of what Copenhagen offers while placing less burden on our planet," said Mikkel Aarø Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, in a statement. "It's about creating meaningful and memorable experiences that are enjoyable and environmentally responsible."
Rewards may be given if visitors show a public transport ticket, for example, but the system is mostly based on trust.
A map is available online showing more than 20 participating venues. The pilot project could be implemented year-round if it proves to be successful.
The program is launching at a time of increasing concern over the environmental and social impacts of tourism, which have sparked protests in Barcelona, the Canary Islands and Mallorca recently.
"We must turn tourism from being an environmental burden into a force for positive change, and one important step in this transformation is to change how we move around on the destination, what we consume, and how we interact with the locals," said Hansen in the Wonderful Copenhagen press release.
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday night had to be euthanized, event organizers have confirmed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons. He said it had been 'the honour of a lifetime' to serve the country as part of the party.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."
Rescuers searched the rubble at a children's hospital Tuesday for more dead and wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day Russian missiles slammed into the facility and cities across the country in a massive daytime barrage. The death toll from the strikes rose to 42, officials said.
Heavy Israeli bombardment shook Gaza City on Tuesday as thousands of fleeing Palestinians searched for shelter and medical facilities were forced to shut down in the latest offensive in the territory's north.
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it opened a preliminary investigation last week into suspicions of illicit financing of far-right French leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election.
For host U.S. President Joe Biden, the NATO leaders' summit is as much about demonstrating he is capable of meeting the grinding demands of the presidency for four more years.
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons. He said it had been 'the honour of a lifetime' to serve the country as part of the party.
The Assembly of First Nations annual meeting begins in Montreal today where leaders are expected to provide an update on negotiations to reform Canada's child welfare system and compensation for the systems' past harms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
A Massachusetts man has regained his voice after surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and, in a pioneering move, replaced it with a donated one.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
The planet known as HD 189733b, discovered in 2005, was already known for its unique conditions and extreme weather. Now scientists have discovered that it smells like rotten eggs.
Prosecutors are investigating 'additional violent sexual assaults' they say Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein committed and intend to seek a new indictment, a prosecutor said in a court hearing on Tuesday.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Alec Baldwin's trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will be tasked with deciding whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to spin off its pork business into a new publicly traded company.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Visitors to Copenhagen who engage in environmentally-friendly activities such as litter picking or traveling on public transport could be rewarded with free food, cultural experiences and tours as part of a new pilot program.
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won US$5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket that she only bought because a scheduled family trip didn't go as planned.
England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday's final.
For Zachary Shaffelburg, watching his younger brother Jacob emerge as a shining star during team Canada's first-ever appearance at the Copa America soccer tournament feels like an "achievement for the whole family."
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
A serious crash has closed a stretch of highway near Agassiz, B.C., investigators say.
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Toronto needs to move at full steam to replace its aging ferry fleet, but some councillors are expressing concern that the cost of the ferries has been growing quickly and could continue to balloon.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday night had to be euthanized, event organizers have confirmed.
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
A prominent Alberta company has agreed to pay $3 million in fines for misleading the province's utilities watchdog about its costs in two separate projects.
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
Tuesday marks 20 years since Estevan's Courtney Struble went missing without a trace.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn Road at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze.
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
Mark your calendar and prepare your sweet tooth for the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in downtown Barrie this Saturday.
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
A Chatham-Kent animal sanctuary recruited the help of about 40 people to try to catch two sheep near E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.
Police in Chatham-Kent have made two arrests after reports that a man and a woman were canvassing the area of William Street north in Chatham for concrete work opportunities.
Essex County OPP responded to two separate crashes in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on Monday night.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.