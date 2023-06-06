Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity "quite simply false," and says he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month.
Questioned by MPs at committee on Tuesday about his role, his report into election meddling, his decision against a public inquiry, and allegations of a conflict of interest, Johnston said MPs' decision to repeat their attacks on his credibility "does not make them true."
"The issue of foreign interference deserves serious and robust debate. I will continue to invite disagreement on my recommendations, but will not be deterred from completing my work," Johnston said in his opening remarks.
Appearing before the Procedure and House Affairs Committee — which has been taking the parliamentary lead in probing allegations of attempts by China to interfere in Canadian political affairs — Johnston was in the hot seat for three hours.
On his way in to the meeting room, Johnston told reporters he was anxious to speak about his work in order to be able to get on with the job, going on to tell MPs that he plans to start public hearings in July.
"Beginning next month, I will hold public hearings," Johnston said in French, speaking about his plans for the five months left in his mandate.
"For this work, I will be supported by three special advisers with expertise in national security, intelligence, law, and diaspora community matters," Johnston said. "Together, we will develop recommendations on the urgent changes necessary to protect Canada's democratic institutions and crucially, Canadians' faith in these institutions."
While Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre scrummed outside of the hearing room ahead of Johnston's testimony, he did not stay to question him, leaving that to his MPs on the committee.
During the hearing, the Official Opposition's questions started with a heavy focus on Johnston's past, his close family connection to the Trudeau family, his past membership status with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation that's faced scrutiny over a China-linked donation, and the past Liberal donations from the council he retained to support his work.
"I do not see a conflict," he said, also defending Toronto lawyer Sheila Block as someone who served him "faithfully" and produced "quality" work when Johnston was tapped by former prime minister Stephen Harper to take on a public inquiry into the Airbus affair in 2007.
"But that said, the conclusions in the report are mine. Whatever lawyers in practice or others do with respect to contributions to political campaigns, these are all on public record and well understood," Johnston said.
This questioning prompted Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell to note that the Conservatives had 15 minutes worth of questions to the rapporteur they were so eager to have come to committee, and spent them not asking about the core issue of foreign interference.
Similar remarks were been made by other Liberal MPs, who also used their time to read into the record some of Poilievre's past statements extolling Johnston's credibility, which are incongruent with his views now.
As the hearing progressed, more questions about specific instances of foreign meddling connected to the 2019 and 2021 federal elections were raised, and MPs Michael Chong and Jenny Kwan — who both have been informed by CSIS that they have been targeted by Beijing — took turns asking Johnston to shed more light on what he's learned.
MPs from various parties also pressed Johnston on why he feels his work will give Canadians any more confidence that the issue has been fully explored, and whether the federal government is being adequately held to account.
Johnston's answers often pointed to the parallel work being undertaken by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Committee, noting that no one is being asked to solely "take me at my word."
"I'm anxious that we get to the real issue here, which is foreign interference… And let's move with urgency on dealing with a problem which is very, very serious and is affecting, not simply our national security, but our citizens in very direct and immediate and difficult ways," Johnston said.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to attend to question Johnston himself, and in the hearing he went down a line of inquiry focused on on the former governor general’s "appearance of bias" and what underpinned his assessment that neither the prime minister nor his ministers have "knowingly or negligently failing to act."
"My question is about the utter lack of curiosity of this government, that despite clear and credible evidence of foreign interference, that in your investigation, and no point in time, did the prime minister or ministers ever actively or proactively ask CSIS or other security agencies whether or not members of Parliament were being targeted? Was there never an attempt to proactively assess threats… Was there never any evidence of that curiosity?" Singh asked.
In response, Johnston said he thinks he was "quite critical of the shortcomings of the government, indicating that we have been slow to react, slow to anticipate in many instances, and those must be changed."
"I'm in complete agreement that we have not had the kind of curiosity and particularly the flow of information," Johnston said.
Asked by a Bloc Quebecois MP about why, given past precedents, he still views a public inquiry as unfeasible, Johnston restated the observations that he made last month. The former governor general said given the sensitive material and information that would "lie at the heart" of whether the federal government did enough to confront the claims of interference, cannot be aired publicly, an inquiry at this stage would "not advance the goals of transparency or trust any further."
However, in speaking about his coming public hearings, Johnston indicated that should there be relevant witnesses, whether intelligence officials or members of the public who want to participate in the hearings but fear implications for doing so publicly, he's prepared to hear testimony in-camera.
"I think it's quite possible, and very appropriate that in the public hearings one could have in-camera sessions," Johnston said.
On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to echo what's now been months of Liberals coming to Johnston's defence.
"The approach that the opposition parties, particularly the Conservatives, have taken in terms of personal attacks, in terms of smearing David Johnston and his team are absolutely irresponsible and unserious. The issue of foreign interference is one that needs to be taken seriously and falling into baseless partisan attacks isn't worthy of the work that we need to do together as parliamentarians," said the prime minister.
HOW DID JOHNSTON GET HERE?
Trudeau appointed Johnston to the role in March, as part of a suite of measures responding to concerns the Liberal government failed to share information, or respond adequately to the threat of foreign interference in the last two federal elections.
From the outset of his appointment, the former governor general has faced consistent personal and partisan attacks from opposition parties, accusing him of bias despite a lengthy career of appointments to non-partisan roles by political leaders across the spectrum.
David Johnston, Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, appears as a witness at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
In his interim report released May 23, while pointing to the real threat that foreign election interference poses and the need to address some serious intelligence gaps, Johnston recommended against a public inquiry, but announced plans of his own to conduct public hearings.
This prompted a new wave of fury, with the opposition calling it the latest example of how Johnston has a conflict of interest, an assertion Johnston repeatedly denied on Tuesday.
"I don't believe I have a conflict of interest and I would not have undertaken this responsibility, had I had a conflict of interest," he said.
Last week, the majority of MPs in the House of Commons passed an NDP motion calling for him to "step aside" as rapporteur, calling for Johnston to remove himself from the role as rapporteur given the "serious questions" raised.
In response, Johnston dismissed this call and made it clear he plans to stick around, saying that while he "deeply" respects the right of the House of Commons to "express its opinion about my work going forward" his mandate is from the government and he feels that he has a "duty to pursue that work until my mandate is completed."
Challenged Tuesday on his decision to dig in, Johnston said he believes the House vote was "based on allegations that were false, and that it would be wrong for me to simply to step aside and… let those allegations stand."
Then, it was revealed on Friday that Johnston hired public relations, lobbying and crisis management firm Navigator "to provide communications advice and support."
The questions about Navigator were few on Tuesday, and the hearing wrapped up without Johnston being asked how much the communications firm is being paid. Johnston said he is receiving "informal" advice from "a number" of others, but that guidance is coming free of charge.
Asked on Monday what he makes of Johnston tapping outside help to complete the job the government is paying for, Trudeau appeared to have no concerns.
"I'm not going to speak to decisions that the independent special rapporteur and his team are making to manage the toxic climate that they're operating in," Trudeau said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Internal docs suggest Trudeau wants China blocked from Pacific Rim trade deal
While the Liberals insist a Pacific Rim trade bloc should welcome anyone who meets its standards, an internal document suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants China kept out.
U.K. police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation Tuesday over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer's vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.
Canada
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Video shows Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) staff leading the rescue of a severely entangled humpback whale off the coast of British Columbia last week.
-
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
-
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The smell of smoke is in the air throughout the city of Toronto and could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Mystery urn found in front of Barrie, Ont. home reunited with family
The mystery behind an urn found in the front lawn of a Barrie home has been solved.
World
-
Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' to open hearings in case against Russia at top UN court
Lawyers for Ukraine told the United Nations' top court Tuesday that Russia bankrolled a 'campaign of intimidation and terror' by rebels in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014 and sought to replace Crimea's multiethnic community with 'discriminatory Russian nationalism' after its occupation and annexation of the region.
-
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has filed paperwork formally launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president ahead of a town hall event in New Hampshire Tuesday evening.
-
U.K. police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation Tuesday over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer's vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.
-
Normandy marks D-Day's 79th anniversary, honours Second World War veterans
This year's tribute to the young soldiers who died in Normandy also reminds veterans, officials and visitors what Ukraine faces today.
-
Pope briefly at hospital for tests two months after bronchitis, returns to Vatican
Pope Francis briefly went to Rome's main hospital on Tuesday for tests and returned to the Vatican, two months after he was hospitalized with an acute case of bronchitis.
-
Swedish defence minister says NATO full membership is top priority
Sweden's defence minister said Tuesday his country's top priority is to gain full NATO membership before the allied leaders gather for their next summit, saying an addition will make the trans-Atlantic alliance even stronger.
Politics
-
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
-
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
-
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Health
-
Honolulu police: 2 dead after suspected mass overdose of fentanyl
Two people died in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose over the weekend involving five people in a hotel room in the Hawaii tourist mecca of Waikiki.
-
Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms
More and more adults are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some may be using it at dangerously high levels, a study has found.
-
Canada facing critical shortages of leukemia and thyroid cancer drugs
Canada is currently facing a critical shortage of drugs used to fight thyroid cancer and a form of leukemia.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple Vision Pro headset could pave way for mass adoption of AR, VR: Cdn. tech firms
Canadian tech companies say Apple's new Vision Pro headset is giving them hope that augmented and virtual reality wearables could catch on with consumers and businesses.
-
Sonic boom heard over Washington is a rare sound with a rich history
People living in and around the Washington on Sunday experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom.
-
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.
Entertainment
-
Anguish, defiance, accusations: Takeaways from Prince Harry's day in court
Prince Harry testimony in a London court, both in cross-examination in the witness box and in his written witness statement, was rare and unusual. By turns defensive, frank and accusatory, his testimony shone a light on life as a royal and on Harry's bitter personal feud with the press. Here's what to know after a historic day at the High Court in London.
-
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues
Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted Monday evening to authorize a strike if they don't agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.
-
Matt Mays, Classified among N.S. musicians to perform at wildfire recovery concert
Several Nova Scotia musicians will hit the stage in Halifax on Friday night to raise funds for people affected by recent wildfires in the province.
Business
-
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
-
Wheat prices jump following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine
Global prices for wheat and corn soared Tuesday after a major dam in Ukraine collapsed, renewing market fears about the fragility of the country's ability to ship food to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia as it fights a war with Russia.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher toward edge of bull market
U.S. stocks are drifting Tuesday amid a vacuum of market-moving data, while U.S. regulators shook the cryptocurrency world again by filing charges against another mega player in the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Kiefer Sutherland’s whisky brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whisky brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
-
'Barbie' movie's pink paint splurge led to global shortage, production designer says
Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays send struggling right-hander Alek Manoah down to minors
The Toronto Blue Jays are sending right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minors after his latest disappointing start.
-
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.
-
Belarus' Sabalenka waits for a handshake from Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at French Open, meets media
Aryna Sabalenka smacked a forehand winner to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time, then strode forward. Placing both hands atop the net tape, she leaned forward and stared directly at Elina Svitolina, her Ukrainian opponent.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Tuesday formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain's government.