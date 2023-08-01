Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened

People with experience working in specific trades are being invited to apply for Canada's new Express Entry system.

In a statement on Tuesday sent in a government news release, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced a streamlined immigration pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing and welding.

The category selection is the third in the new Express Entry process announced in May, which allows Canada to fill specific labour needs, an issue that has been ongoing in many sectors.

"It’s absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs," Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said in a press release.

Prior to the Express Entry system, candidates were ranked based on accumulated points for age, marital status, level of education and other criteria, regardless of work experience.

Candidates with health care and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds have already been invited to apply through the program.

Further announcements on other categories will be announced in the coming weeks, the government says. This year the program is expected to focus on pathways for candidates that work in:

Health care

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics

Trades such as carpentry, plumbing and contracting

Transportation

Agriculture and agri-food

The program is also looking for skilled newcomers who have a strong French language proficiency. The press release explained that the category-based selection could attract more French-speaking people and allow more Canadians to live and work in their language of choice.

"Put simply, Canada’s immigration system has never been more responsive to the country’s social or economic needs," Fraser said in the press release.