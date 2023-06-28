Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Canada is launching a "tailored" immigration system for experts in five key sectors, with the first one being health care.
In a press conference earlier on Wednesday, the federal government announced the first 500 invitations to apply for the program will be issued that day, with 1,500 more issued within a week.
“The reality is that this new process is going to allow us to, or we expect, double the number of healthcare workers that will come through the Federal Express Entry System as soon as this year,” said Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship. “This is a big change in the way that we're going to attract health-care workers to this country.”
The federal government announced the second round for category-based selection of the Express Entry applications will open the week of July 5 for experts in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) .
Health care and STEM are two of the six categories of Express Entry rounds launching this year. The category-based system is part of a program looking at what types of workers are in need in Canada, and fast-tracks the immigration of applicants who would qualify for those jobs.
In a news release, government officials said the previously announced system will provide a "streamlined and efficient pathway" for newcomers with experience in health, STEM fields, agriculture, transportation and skilled trades with previous experience either abroad or in Canada.
The government says the launch of this program, and specifically the STEM category, aims to help Canada’s science and technology sector by bringing candidates such as data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians, and electrical and electronics engineers.
HOW IT WORKS
To be eligible for an invitation through a category-based round, a person must meet the minimum criteria for Express Entry, including being eligible for one of the three immigration programs.
Those seeking entrance must also meet all the requirements in the instructions for that specific round.
Candidates will be ranked based on the category’s requirements and those at the top of the list will be invited to apply for permanent residence.
With the new, program-specific rounds, candidates will be able to apply for permanent residence based on three criterias: ability to communicate in a specific official language, work experience in a specific occupation and education.
Historically, the system ranked applicants on a point system based on age, marital status, level of education and other criteria, regardless of workforce; this change will ensure more skilled workers are fast-tracked in their immigration process.
Category-based selections, along with general invitation rounds, will continue throughout the year, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.
The other categories for 2023, which will launch later this year, include:
- French-language proficiency;
- trade occupations;
- transport occupations; and
- agriculture and agri-food occupation.
