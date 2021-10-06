OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a “mistake” and he’s focused on making amends.

During an announcement on Wednesday, Trudeau addressed the controversy that drew criticism from politicians and Indigenous leaders last week.

“Travelling on September 30th was a mistake, and I regret it. The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, think about the past but also focus on the future," he said.

“There's a lot of work for us all to do and I'm committed to doing it."

Trudeau said he looks forward to visiting the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, which invited the prime minister twice to events last Thursday in recognition of the day.

Despite a public itinerary that noted that Trudeau was in “private meetings” in Ottawa, his office later confirmed he had travelled to the West Coast to spend time with his family.

“I want to thank Chief Casimir of Tk’emlúps for the conversation we had over the weekend, which I apologized for not being there with her and her community," he said Wednesday.

The prime minister did participate in a ceremony the night prior and on Thursday he posted on Twitter that he spent time speaking on the phone with residential school survivors, getting their advice on “meaningful” reconciliation.

Parliament passed a bill last June to recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation each Sept. 30.

