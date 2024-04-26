Powerful tornado tears across Nebraska, weather service warns of 'catastrophic' damage

More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
Devastating tornadoes tore across parts of eastern Nebraska and northeast Texas Friday as a multi-day severe thunderstorm event ramped up in the central United States, injuring at least three people.
Storms began firing off across parts of the Plains and South early Friday afternoon with multiple tornadoes observed by mid-afternoon in Nebraska. There were at least 42 reported tornadoes across the U.S. as of 6:30 p.m. EST, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
Tornadoes have been reported in at least three states, including Texas, Nebraska and Iowa.
• On Friday, a tornado roared through the outskirts of Lincoln, Neb., tearing the roofs off homes and crossing part of I-80 in the process. An overturned tractor-trailer, blown over by the storms, brought traffic to a slow crawl on the interstate, traffic cameras showed.
• Photos and videoes posted on social media by residents and storm chasers in Elkhorn, a neighbourhood on the edge of Omaha, showed homes ripped from foundations and trees that were stripped of their branches and leaves as emergency vehicles poured into the area.
• Omaha’s Eppley Airfield closed Friday after a tornado moved through the area. The airport said in a post on X it would be closed “due to storm activity” and “expect airline delays.” It’s unclear whether the airport sustained any damage.
• At least two tornadoes were observed in Texas Friday afternoon, one northeast of Waco. Video of the twister posted to social media showed it churning across a large field.
Serious storms are expected to continue through Sunday – but Saturday might be the most dangerous day. More than 55 million people are at risk of severe storms, stretching from Michigan to Texas on Saturday, including Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago and Austin. The storms may bring damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of baseballs and strong tornadoes.
The tornado threat will continue to increase through the evening.
It’s all part of classic springtime setup for severe weather. Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is flowing into the central U.S. as heat builds in the region, priming the atmosphere for robust storms.
Some locations are facing a severe thunderstorm threat spanning two or three consecutive days.
Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Omaha, Nebraska, are just a few cities that could be hit by multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms through Sunday.
Here’s where to expect these hazardous storms each day:
A fresh round of severe thunderstorms bubbled to life late Friday morning in parts of the Plains, prompting tornado warnings in Texas.
The quickly developing storms prompted the Storm Prediction Center to raise the severe risk in the region.
A Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms in place in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri was expanded south into Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas early Friday afternoon.
The storms in Texas are likely to build in scope and strength throughout the afternoon and evening, ultimately reaching into Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Severe thunderstorms fired up in eastern Nebraska early in the afternoon and later in the afternoon in Kansas. The storms will track east into Iowa and Missouri through the evening and into the overnight.
Damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of baseballs and strong tornadoes – at least EF2-strength – are possible with any storm in the Level 3 of 5 risk area.
“Several factors appear to be supportive of a significant tornado event today,” the prediction center warned Friday morning. The tornado risk will continue to increase into the evening hours.
Heavy rainfall with rates up to 2 inches per hour could cause flooding in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.
Parts of Missouri were deluged with rain on Thursday, prompting flash flood warnings in the Springfield area, where more than half a month’s worth of rain fell. Additional heavy rainfall Friday could allow floodwaters to rise faster and pose an even greater hazard.
A forecast model shows one way thunderstorms could develop by Friday morning. (CNN Weather via CNN Newsource)
Saturday could be the most dangerous day of the four if certain atmospheric conditions align. The potential strength of storms hinges on how Friday night’s storms evolve and linger into Saturday morning.
“A complex but potentially significant severe weather episode is expected on Saturday,” the prediction center cautioned Friday.
If storms hang around in the morning hours, the atmosphere will not be able to fully recharge to unload widespread, dangerous storms. Damaging storms are still likely in this scenario, they could just fail to reach their peak potential strength.
But if storms quickly clear out Saturday morning, there won’t be much of a limit on how strong storms could become.
The most significant storms are possible starting in the afternoon in parts of the southern and central Plains, where a Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place. Widespread damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of baseballs and strong tornadoes are the storms’ main hazards.
The tornado threat could ramp up considerably through the late afternoon and evening hours with “multiple strong tornadoes” possible, according to the prediction center.
Damaging storms are possible outside of the greatest risk area in a huge area of the country from the Great Lakes to southern Texas.
A “significant rainfall event” could unfold Saturday, the Weather Prediction Center warned. Some locations could record close to 5 inches of rain in a short period and dangerous flash flooding could result. A handful of locations caught under multiple rounds of gushing rainfall could have totals approach the 8-inch mark.
A Level 3 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall is in place for a large portion of Oklahoma – including Oklahoma City and Tulsa – and smaller parts of Kansas and Texas. Intense rainfall could force streams to overflow their banks and flood roadways.
Damaging storms are possible from Texas to Wisconsin Sunday. But the exact timing, extent and strength of these storms will depend heavily on how Saturday night’s storms behave.
If the atmosphere is able to recharge following morning storminess, new severe thunderstorms will start to bubble up in the afternoon. Areas from northeastern Texas to southern Iowa and western Illinois face the greatest chance for damaging storms.
The storms could unload damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado or two is also possible.
Some storms, especially in the southern portion of the risk area, could remain severe as they push east Sunday night.
Heavy, flooding rainfall is possible, especially in parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley.
By Monday, severe weather is forecast to become much more isolated. Any developing storms may be confined to the Gulf Coast.
CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Donald Trump's defence team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign.
A man has been handed a lengthy hunting ban and fined thousands of dollars for illegally killing a grizzly bear, B.C. conservation officers say.
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
It will be the first court appearance since New York's highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction, ordering a new trial. The District Attorney's office has said it intends to pursue a retrial.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is willing to debate his presumptive Republican opponent, Donald Trump, later this fall – his most definitive comment yet on the issue.
An American Airlines flight attendant was indicted Thursday after authorities said he tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom last September.
Columbia's embattled president came under renewed pressure on Friday as a university oversight committee met to address her attempt two weeks ago to clamp down on protests that have roiled the Ivy League school and spread across the country and aboard.
The military horses that bolted and ran loose when spooked by construction noise in central London earlier this week "continue to be cared for and closely observed," the British Army said Friday.
The federal government is earmarking $3 million for production of drones in Ukraine in support of Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.
After the Assembly of First Nations' national chief complained to Air Canada about how staffers treated her and her ceremonial headdress on a flight this week, she says the airline responded by offering a 15 per cent discount on her next flight.
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
TikTok is in the crosshairs of authorities in the U.S., where a new law threatens a nationwide ban unless its China-based parent ByteDance divests. Here are the places that have partial or total bans on TikTok.
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image of the glowing gas ejected from a dying star, which in this case happens to resemble a 'cosmic dumbbell.'
After years of delays and a dizzying array of setbacks during test flights, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is finally set to make its inaugural crewed launch.
A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed for good a lawsuit accusing Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting a former teenage model twice in one day in the mid-1970s.
A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times. Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD due Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques.
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end. The comedian began performing her 'Ellen's Last Stand…Up Tour' this week, her first major project since 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' finished its run in 2022.
The federal and Quebec governments are spending close to $100 million to boost the country's manufacturing capacity for semiconductors, which are vital in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computing.
The number of vacant jobs in Canada increased in February, while monthly payroll employment decreased in food services, manufacturing, and retail trade, among other sectors.
Ford’s electric vehicle unit reported that losses soared in the first quarter to US $1.3 billion, or US$132,000 for each of the 10,000 vehicles it sold in the first three months of the year.
Take an illustrated look back at the culinary history of Winnipeg.
An idyllic 453-acre private island is up for sale off the west coast of Scotland and it comes with sandy beaches, puffins galore, seven houses, a pub, a helipad and a flock of black-faced sheep.
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
Maple Leafs winger William Nylander appears on course to suit up for the first time in this spring's Stanley Cup playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Homicide detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in White Rock, B.C., say there were several witnesses in the area during the altercation between the 26-year-old victim and the perpetrator who remains at large.
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
An 11-year-old boy struck by a transport truck in Etobicoke on Friday morning suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre, police say.
Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.
A boil water advisory has been lifted for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
A Calgary man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a downtown stabbing spree last year that sent multiple people to hospital.
Planned closures of a pair of ramps on Highway 417 that were set to start this weekend have been delayed by two weeks.
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario.
Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to research by the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
Officials with Quebec's workplace safety board are being sent to the Port of Montreal on Friday after a worker was killed on the job.
Montreal police deployed a bomb squad and ordered an evacuation of certain buildings in an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after a resident claimed to have found sticks of dynamite.
A cat that jumped from the balcony of a burning building in downtown Edmonton on Thursday afternoon is in critical condition, building officials say.
A bill that would empower the Alberta government to remove elected municipal officials or strike down local bylaws is an "attack on local democracy," says the capital city's mayor.
The Oilers — overtime losers of Game 2 in Edmonton — have to find a way to follow their own advice to tame the Los Angeles Kings on the latter's home ice the next two games.
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.
A blind pug has been safely returned to its home in Manitoba after going missing for 16 days.
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
Fire restrictions are currently in effect for three Saskatchewan provincial parks and multiple rural and urban municipalities (RM) and individual communities around the province.
More than a year has passed since the City of Kitchener announced it was pausing community consultations on the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and there is still no timeline for a resumption of the process.
An investor with ties to apartment buildings across Ontario appears to be connected to 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.
For the first time since 1993 two Saskatchewan teams will face each other in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference Final as the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades get their third round series underway Friday night
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
Three months after the launch of curbside green bin collection for homeowners, a pilot project will analyze expanding the program to include medium to high-density apartments and condominiums.
A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.
A new private aviation centre at the London International Airport is expected to raise the city’s profile.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
With its Innisfil location’s lease set to expire within the next five years, Gateway Casinos is eyeing a plan to move.
A woman has donated a collection of historical artifacts dating back to World War I to a museum located in Borden, Ontario.
All the excitement of the NFL Draft has officially descended upon Detroit, with Windsor welcoming the spillover.
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a new grief support centre on Baseline Road in Windsor marked a bittersweet moment for many at Julien’s House Friday morning.
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
An Alberta political scientist said the NDP leadership hopefuls remained fairly even following the first of the party’s debates.
It was a busy Wednesday evening for fire crews in Lethbridge County after multiple grass fires were sparked near the Kipp rail yard.
A former University of Lethbridge student has been awarded the Medal for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Equity by NASA.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is looking for community input on some design concepts for the waterfront.
Meeting next week, city council in Sault Ste. Marie will get an overview of what to expect if it decides to implement a new tax on empty homes in the city.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
