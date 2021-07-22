TORONTO -- From the corridors of the Senate to the remote Nunavik community of Kuujjuaq, CTV News will have full coverage of the installation of Mary Simon as Canada's 30th governor general.

Simon will officially take on vice-regal duties on Monday, July 26 at a ceremony in Ottawa, with limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has asked that members of the public watch the ceremony from home instead of attempting to attend in-person.

Simon is the first Indigenous person to be named governor general of Canada.

A prominent Inuk leader, Simon was Canada's first ambassador for circumpolar affairs as well as ambassador to Denmark, represented the Inuit during Constitution repatriation negotiations, and helped create the Arctic Council.

After returning to Canada from her diplomatic duties in the 2000s, she spent six years at the helm of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the largest Inuit organization in the country. In 2008, she received the federal government's apology to residential school students, delivered in the House of Commons, on behalf of her people.

Her long list of accolades includes investment as an officer of the Order of Canada, the National Aboriginal Achievement Award, and a place in the International Women's Hall of Fame.

