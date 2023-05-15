House passes official languages bill to enshrine francophone immigration in law
A bill that aims to enshrine a francophone immigration program into law is heading to the Senate after clearing the House of Commons.
Bill C-13 would modernize the Official Languages Act and recognize that French is the only official language in Canada that is under threat and therefore must be protected within federal workplaces.
The bill passed third reading in the House of Commons today with Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who has expressed concerns about its effect on the minority English-speaking community in Quebec, being the only one to vote against it.
The bill, if it becomes law, would introduce immigration in the Official Languages Act for the first time, and recognize its importance to the vitality of francophone minority communities outside Quebec.
The Liberal government believes this will help increase child-care, education and health-care services in French across Canada, where programs are affected by a lack of bilingual workers.
The bill would also require that all judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada are bilingual in order to improve access to justice and to ensure that future governments can't change the policy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.
