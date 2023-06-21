House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation

A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.

