House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus.
On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the House of Commons will be working late "every single night … from here until the finish."
The House is scheduled to adjourn for a two-month break on June 23.
Because of a motion passed back in November allowing for the extension of House sitting hours on a day-to-day basis, MPs have been holding midnight sittings sporadically, but now MPs will be burning the midnight oil for three weeks.
Holland said this is being done to see progress on nine pieces of legislation that the Liberals must see movement on before MPs wrap up their work in Ottawa, including seeing the passage of the budget implementation bill, a handful of foreign policy-focused bills, and the online news and disability benefit bills.
Holland placed the blame for needing to keep the House running into the night each night on the Official Opposition Conservatives, who he accused of "obfuscating."
"The frustration that I've had in having the responsibility to shepherd the legislative agenda through Parliament is that the Conservatives will not tell us how many speakers they have, they will not tell us how long they want to spend with bills, so we have to effectively try to navigate the legislative session with blindfolds on," Holland said.
"The consequence now is that we have a limited amount of time… So we're sitting here every night until midnight and we're going to get the work of the nation done," Holland said. "It is totally fair to have disagreement on the content of what is in legislation, but to refuse to engage… that creates an unacceptable situation."
While Holland suggested allowing more time for these debates should help see legislation moving, he didn't rule out moving ahead with further time allocation measures to ensure these bills pass.
Commenting on Holland's accusations, his Conservative counterpart Andrew Scheer shot his own back.
"The Liberals are trying to ram through their high-spending, high-cost, high-inflation, high-interest rate, high-crime agenda through the House of Commons," said the Conservative House leader. "So, you're darn right we are taking our time to highlight those deficiencies."
"We're going to keep doing our job. We were sent here to hold this government to account, we make no apologies for that," Scheer said.
PROROGATION? 'NOT MY IDEA'
Meanwhile, rumours and speculation are afloat on the Hill over the prospect that the federal Liberals could prorogue Parliament in the weeks ahead, potentially in an attempt to take some of the political heat off of them over foreign interference, as Trudeau did in 2020 amid the WE Charity affair.
However, Liberals insisted up and down on Wednesday that prorogation is not on their minds, chalking the claims up to opposition-driven spin and insisting they remain focused on passing their legislative agenda.
"There are reasons to prorogue Parliament, they've been used in the past. I'm not aware that those conditions exist… We're in the middle of silly season, with all kinds of foolish rumors. And I put that in this category," said Liberal MP Sean Casey after Wednesday's Liberal caucus meeting. "It's never been discussed in caucus, it's never been discussed in the corridors. I don't know where it's coming from."
Prorogation is a political tool at the prime minister’s disposal that essentially shuts down the House and Senate without launching a federal election.
Sometimes used as a political reset button, all legislative work on Parliament Hill stops when a prorogation occurs. That means that any outstanding bills that have not yet become law are killed, any ongoing committee studies are halted.
While work can be reinstated with all-party support, that would only occur after the new session begins.
Justice Minister David Lametti said that while the decision around prorogation rests with the prime minister, he said it is "not my idea" and would be something he'd "definitely" be opposed to "because I've got a lot of work to do."
"I think we're all looking forward to seeing legislation pass, getting to the summer break," said Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
"It's a rumour," said Chief Government Whip Steven MacKinnon.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
Canadian consumer debt hits all-time high, reaching $2.32 trillion in Q1 2023: TransUnion
Amid interest rate hikes and high inflation, more Canadians are turning to credit for relief, with consumer debt hitting a new record in the first quarter of 2023.
Canada closing in on deal to get Stellantis battery plant back on track: Champagne
A deal to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is inching closer, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Four Canadian cities make top 50 list of best remote work locations in the world
Four Canadian cities have been ranked among the top 50 best for remote work worldwide, according to a new report from Preply, an online learning provider platform
Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. A third teenager, also from Mississauga, was injured.
N.S. premier asks for urgent help from federal government as wildfires continue to burn out of control
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking for urgent help as wildfires continue to burn out of control in his province.
Ontario charges Marineland over care of its black bears
Ontario has charged Marineland over the care of its black bears.
Man shot at by U.S. officer near N.B. border didn't have bomb: police
A Rhode Island man was due in a Maine courtroom Wednesday after a security scare closed the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, earlier this week.
Pain and terror felt by passengers before Boeing Max crashed can be considered, judge rules
Families of passengers who died in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia can seek damages for the pain and terror suffered by victims in the minutes before the plane flew nose-down into the ground, a federal judge has ruled.
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He's heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She's a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.
U.S. Coast Guard searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship
U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, officials said.
Bizarre crash shows car driving up a truck and flipping into the air
A bizarre crash that looked like a scene from an action film was captured on a police officer's body camera in Georgia.
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
The six-story building in downtown Davenport partially collapsed just before 5 p.m. Sunday, but it took hours before rescuers found Peach Berry trapped in the rubble and then determined one of her legs would need to be amputated to pull her free. Lexus Berry gave her assent.
When should social workers separate families? A federal lawsuit raises thorny questions
When child welfare workers and police knocked on Sarah Perkins' and Joshua Sabey's front door well past midnight one weekend last summer, the parents were shocked to learn the state of Massachusetts had come to take their two young sons. It's the kind of harrowing scene that plays out daily across the country as social workers motivated by a desire to protect children run up against confused and concerned parents.
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'
More federal ministers could get security details as threats increase
The federal government is looking to better protect cabinet ministers and MPs as the threats against them continue to grow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
Canada saw decline in fresh fruit, vegetable availability in 2022: StatCan
Statistics Canada says fewer fresh fruits and vegetables were available to Canadians in 2022, due to factors such as ongoing supply chain issues, labour shortages and price increases.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Meta starts testing paid verification for Canadian Facebook, Instagram creators
Meta Platforms Inc. has begun allowing 'up-and-coming creators' in Canada to pay to be verified on Facebook and Instagram.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.
Meta threatens to yank news content from California over payments bill
Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it would remove news content in its home state of California if the state government passed legislation forcing tech companies to pay publishers for journalistic content.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 rape counts, is led from court in handcuffs
A jury found "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape Wednesday in a Los Angeles retrial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC
Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) said Wednesday venture capital lending dropped in 2022 and is expected to remain slow as companies grapple with higher interest rates, a wave of tech layoffs and the fallout from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent.
Canada closing in on deal to get Stellantis battery plant back on track: Champagne
A deal to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is inching closer, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $65 million draw.
Gaza Strip's Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy
Locals call it "watermelon salad." But this delicacy popular in the southern Gaza Strip at this time of year is far from the sweet, refreshing taste the name evokes.
Study identifies the rise and fall of lifestyle habits during pandemic
More than three years after COVID was declared a global pandemic, a new study is looking at how the international health crisis has changed the lifestyle habits of Canadians.
German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died
A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
Novak Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open: sports minister
French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic's political message about Kosovo was 'not appropriate' and warned the former top-ranked Serb player that he should not do it again.
U.S. safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
The U.S. government's auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years.
Bizarre crash shows car driving up a truck and flipping into the air
A bizarre crash that looked like a scene from an action film was captured on a police officer's body camera in Georgia.
The Ford Bronco is being recalled in the U.S. because people may get 'discouraged' trying to use the seatbelts
Ever have a car with a difficult-to-reach seatbelt? This recall is for you. Ford is having to recall 176,000 of its Ford Bronco SUVs, model years 2021 to 2023, because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that drivers and front seat passengers can have difficulty reaching the metal portion of the belt when it is in the retracted position.