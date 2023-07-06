Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
The massive project is slated to run until 2031, cost between $4.5 and $5 billion, and is on track to be completed on time.
“This is the largest heritage rehabilitation project that’s ever taken place in Canada,” said Public Services and Procurement Canada assistant deputy minister Rob Wright on the tour.
“We have to balance restoring the heritage with universal accessibility, with sustainability, with meeting modern requirements of Parliament, and creating greater access for Canadians, and creating a more secure environment,” he added. “That’s a tall order”
Protective plywood covers the much of the Hall of Honour, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
The original Centre Block building is being completely overhauled, with heritage and art elements carefully removed for restoration, while the core of the building undergoes a thorough upgrade.
Those include a seismic retrofit, removal of 23-million pounds of material containing asbestos, and a major excavation process to create new square footage underground. The excavation is also extending into a new visitors’ welcome centre in front of the building.
Extensive work is underway for a seismic retrofit of the building, with the intent of preserving Parliament in the event of an earthquake. Work seen here during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
Wright said the conservation of heritage assets, asbestos abatement and the mass excavation were the first phase of the construction process, which is now nearing completion.
Phase two of the project has already started, and involves upgrading the building itself, which previously only met about 30 per cent of modern seismic codes, and 25 per cent of modern fire codes.
Centre Block renovation by the numbers:
- More than 20,000 heritage assets, including stained glass windows, sculptures and more are being removed and stored.
- 200,000 artifacts uncovered on site
- 40,000 truckloads of bedrock removed, in the “mass excavation”
- More than 450 construction personnel working daily
- More than 70,000 jobs the government estimates will be created by the project
Centre Block’s intricately carved rotunda is being protected as construction continues all around it, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
The building is also filled with Canadian art, from unique carvings to stained glass, which is overseen by the dominion sculptor of Canada.
Canada’s current dominion sculptor, John Philippe Smith, is working with a small team to rebuild or repair about 40 pieces of decorative work for this project. He will then get to put his own touch on the building, returning to the stones that remain uncarved throughout Centre Block.
However, some pieces are so damaged the team will need to rebuild or recreate them entirely by studying the disintegrating sculptures to carve new versions based on what Smith can decipher from the remaining structure.
Approximately 40 pieces of sculpted stone need to be repaired as part of the renovation project, some pictured here during a media tour of Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
A pane of stained glass set to be restored as part of the Centre Block renovations, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
The third phase of the project will be putting it all back together: bringing in new mechanical equipment, new technology for Parliament, and reapplying the heritage and art pieces that were removed for restoration and safekeeping during the renovation.
All of Centre Block’s 250 stained glass windows are also being restored — some with more than 100 panels — by re-leading each individual panel with a stronger alloy to preserve the art pieces.
Despite the massive scale of this renovation, the familiar public spaces of the building will look largely the same as they did before Centre Block closed in 2018.
Delicate materials are being carefully removed for protection and reconstruction while the construction project continues, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
Delicate heritage pieces have been temporarily removed or protected, so that historic spaces can be put back together once construction is completed, while the design team has worked to minimize noticeable changes to the building’s iconic facade.
Those with a particularly keen eye will notice part of the roof being raised by 4.5 meters, and once the lawn is replaced over the new visitors centre — currently a gigantic pit — there will actually be a little extra green space.
The current state of the entrance typically reserved for Members of Parliament, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
Centre Block’s intricately carved rotunda is being protected as construction continues all around it, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
The House of Commons has meanwhile been stripped back, with the chairs for all 338 MPs removed as restoration and renovation work continues. The design team is maintaining the square footage of the room itself, but will have to squeeze in extra seating, as Canada is expected to have an additional five MPs by the time Parliament is back in Centre Block.
Parliament Hill’s new visitor centre will include a public cafeteria, gift shop, exhibit space run by the Library of Parliament, and multipurpose classroom space for tours, among other features. Allowing the Library of Parliament, which oversees tours to double the number of visitors they can accommodate each year.
It will also allow Parliament Hill security to screen visitors before they enter the building.
Wright compared the old system of screening visitors once they were already inside Centre Block to screening air travellers once they were already on the plane.
Those visitors will also have a new entrance, coming in through the underground centre before entering Centre Block through covered courtyards that were previously unused.
A three-story addition will be built on top of the famous Hall of Honour to create common space for MPs and Senators to meet, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
Centre Block's under-construction west courtyard, seen from the roof during a media tour of Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Quebec only outlier on Ottawa health deal as Nunavut, Yukon and N.W.T. sign on
Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut all signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer Thursday, leaving Quebec the only holdout on the new accords.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Canada
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
Warnings remain from coast to coast as parts of Canada swelter under heat wave
As Canada sweltered under a persistent bout of intense heat, weather warnings were issued Thursday from coast to coast to coast.
-
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
World
-
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
-
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
-
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 6 people and injures dozens
Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least six people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin's forces invaded Ukraine last year.
-
The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti's armed gangs
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for a robust international force to help combat Haiti's armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished nation, saying that a U.N. expert's estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 additional anti-gang police officers is no exaggeration.
-
The UN chief issues a rare condemnation of excessive force by Israel in its Jenin raid
In a rare condemnation of Israel, the U.N. chief on Thursday denounced the country's excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank.
-
More than 950 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in first 6 months of 2023, group says
At least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, a Spanish migrant rights group said Thursday.
Politics
-
Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
-
Quebec only outlier on Ottawa health deal as Nunavut, Yukon and N.W.T. sign on
Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut all signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer Thursday, leaving Quebec the only holdout on the new accords.
-
Two Canadian women and three children on way home from detention camps in Syria
Two women and three children who were temporarily missing in Syria after failing to board a repatriation flight to Canada in April are now flying home.
Health
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
-
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
-
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
Entertainment
-
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday.
-
Kevin Spacey's accuser denies the defence claim that he made up sex assault, says 'it was horrific'
A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch denied claims by the Hollywood star's lawyer on Thursday that he had concocted the assault allegations, saying he'd kept the 'horrific' incident bottled up for years.
-
Drena De Niro says fentanyl killed her son
Drena De Niro has shared the cause of death for her 19-year-old son.
Business
-
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
-
Workers to rally on day 6 of B.C. port strike, employer seeks binding arbitration
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.
-
Ontario offer of $5B in tax credits to Stellantis 'the price of being in a global business,' minister says
Ontario’s minister of economic development says the province’s offer of up to $5 billion in tax credits to automaker Stellantis is 'the price of being in a global business.'
Lifestyle
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
-
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon
Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advanced Thursday at Wimbledon on a mixed day for Canadian players at the All England Club.
-
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned.
Let the record reflect that the rain-logged first round of Wimbledon 2023 finally concluded at 3:23 p.m. local time on Thursday, Day 4 of the tournament, 48 hours later than originally planned, when Alexander Zverev finished off his 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.