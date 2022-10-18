'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies

OTTAWA -

A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles.

"What else needs to happen so we get what we need to protect ourselves from Russia?" Ukraine MP and Holos Party leader Kira Rudik asked on CTV News Channel's Power Play Tuesday. Rudik spoke to host Mike Le Couteur from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that since Oct. 10, Russian strikes have destroyed 30 per cent of Ukraine's power stations. Towns and villages across the country are experiencing blackouts, limited electricity and in some cases, no water.

"There is absolutely nothing that you can do against a huge piece of metal that is going from the air to kill yourself and your loved ones," Rudik said. She told Le Couteur Ukraine was able to intercept half of Russian drones with the protective systems the country currently has in place.

"Imagine what we could do with the sophisticated systems that would be in place," Rudik said.

Growing emotional, she called on Ukraine's allies to "help us save ourselves."

Kira Rudik discusses the situation in Ukraine in the video at the top of this article.