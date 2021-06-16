TORONTO -- Less than a yearinto her mandate as leader of Canada's Green Party, Annamie Paul is facing calls to resign, and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos says the internal divisions within the party could have a impact on their success in the next federal election.

This episode was recorded on June 16. Paul has since held a press conference on the challenge to her leadership. You can read the latest here.

"What we saw this past week was a bit of ugliness," said Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line. "I can't see how this is good news for Annamie Paul or the Green Party."

Paul has called out efforts by members of the party’s governing body to force her removal following internal policy disputes as "racist" and "sexist."

“A small group of councillors sought to force a vote of no-confidence in my leadership. They did so with no substantive consultation with the members they represent. They produced a list of allegations that were so racist, so sexist, that they were immediately disavowed by both our MPs as offensive and inflammatory and contrary to party ethics,” she said.

Nanos warned that the internal party strife could have an impact on Canadians who would consider voting for the Green Party in the next federal election, if voters think the party isn't behind their "new leader."

Lisa Raitt, a former Conservative Party deputy leader, says the fact that Paul "came out swinging" could help her regain momentum and quickly move past internal infighting after the defection of Jenica Atwin to the Liberal Party.

"A lot of people out east tend to look at the Green Party as a place to put their vote if they don't want to vote Conservative or NDP," Raitt told CTV News Channel's Power Play on Wednesday.

Nanos agrees, saying the best way for Paul to move on is by focusing on the environment and avoiding “non-core issues.”

"Foreign policy is almost never a key factor in an election, except when it's related to jobs… Canadians are interested in issues that touch their day-to-day lives."

Listen to the full episode of Trend Line with CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos wherever you get your podcasts or by clicking on the video at the top of this article.