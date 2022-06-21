Green interim leader warns far right is wooing Canadians who feel left behind

Ottawa -

The interim leader of the Green Party is warning that the far right in Canada is gaining strength from people who are completely frustrated and feel they no longer lead meaningful lives.

Amita Kuttner says the extreme right is appealing to an undercurrent of Canadians who feel left behind but may not share the same hateful ideology.

Kuttner warns that the simplicity of messaging and offer of a community is attracting people to the far right, which is masking its ideology to build its strength.

In an interview, Kuttner says politicians need to create solutions that don't leave anyone behind and the Green party has traditionally been an antidote to extreme-right ideology.

The Green Party is beginning its search for a new permanent leader but Kuttner, who identifies as non-binary, says they don't want the full-time job although the role of interim leader has been inspiring.

Kuttner today announced two deputy Green leaders: Angela Davidson, an Indigenous advocate known for defending ancient forests on Vancouver Island, and Luc Joli-Coeur, a former urban planning consultant who worked in the Quebec government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.