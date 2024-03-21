Government moves to end military authority to investigate, prosecute sex crimes
The federal government has tabled legislation to formally removing the military's ability to investigate and prosecute crimes of a sexual nature.
Defence Minister Bill Blair introduced changes to the National Defence Act today that would remove jurisdiction to handle certain Criminal Code offences from military court.
Military police will no longer have the authority to investigate those cases, and the court martial will no longer be able to try the cases so long as they happened in Canada.
But Canadian police do not have jurisdiction to investigate crimes that happen outside the country, including on deployments.
"It would remain the responsibility of the military police to collect the evidence because they would be able to exercise jurisdiction in those out-of-Canada situations," Blair said.
The changes were called for in two independent reports in 2021.
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour recommended the change in the fall of 2021.
At the time, she said she had heard "significant skepticism on the part of stakeholders and most importantly survivors with respect to the independence and competence" of the military police.
Arbour called on the government to implement a change first recommended by another former top court justice, Morris Fish, whose June 2021 review of the military justice system found serious issues with its ability to handle sexual offences.
Then-defence minister Anita Anand accepted the measure and issued a directive to that effect, but formal implementation of the change required amendments to federal law.
When asked why that has taken so long, Blair said it was important to "consult widely" on the changes.
"Justice Arbour herself in her report acknowledged that these changes that she was recommending could take several years to implement," Blair said.
"This has been a priority for us and our team."
Last December, Blair said he had hoped to bring in the proposed law in the fall, pointing the finger at the opposition for slowing the passage of bills.
The military started referring cases to the civilian justice system in December 2021.
As of January, 150 of the 285 cases reported to military police had been referred to civilian police agencies. Of those referrals, 103 were accepted and 46 declined.
Another 135 cases were not referred to civilian police. A Defence Department spokesperson said that in 64 cases, the victim wanted the military police to investigate, and in another 26 instances the victim chose not to go ahead with any investigation.
Thursday's legislation makes a number of changes aimed at increasing impartiality and transparency as recommended in the Fish report.
That includes changing the appointment process for the provost marshal, the director of military prosecutions and the director of defence counsel services — making all three appointees of the federal cabinet and not the chain of command.
Blair said the changes will remove "the potential conflict or perception that those individuals are not truly independent."
The legislation will also allow non-commissioned military members to become military judges.
It does not go as far as Fish recommended in "civilianizing" military judges. Senior military officials said consultations on that recommendation are still happening.
Those officials also said Thursday they expect to have implemented 206 recommendations from various independent reports by the end of 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
