G20 leaders reach consensus statement, softening stance on Ukraine

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida walk to a news conference in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The Conservative Party is holding a three-day convention from Sept.7 to 9 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News