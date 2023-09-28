From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
When Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about what his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples would look like should he become prime minister, it's often about "economic reconciliation," or the idea that Indigenous Peoples should be included in all aspects of the economy without barriers.
He also speaks about public safety, charging that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't doing a good enough job of protecting Indigenous Peoples from violent crime — even as he endorses tough-on-crime policies that some experts say risk worsening the overrepresentation of marginalized groups in prisons.
And he has hinted at much bigger policy shifts, saying earlier this year that he believes the Indian Act is "a racist, colonial hangover," and pledging that a Conservative government would "fully fund all the inquiries" into possible graves on the sites of former residential schools.
Still, though Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
He also has to reckon with the concerns of representatives from some Indigenous organizations who say their expectation for a Conservative federal government is to see a crackdown on federal funding for programs.
They expect a sharp contrast with the Liberals, who early in their tenure placed a heavy emphasis on reconciliation.
Poilievre was not available for an interview, but his office referred The Canadian Press to previous statements.
The office of MP Jamie Schmale, the Conservative critic for Crown-Indigenous relations, said he had no comment. Staff for Conservative Indigenous services critic Gary Vidal did not respond to requests for comment.
In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2022, Poilievre spoke about politicians in Ottawa who think they know what's best for First Nations.
"I think we need to put an end to the 'Ottawa knows best' mentality where politicians and bureaucrats in the nation's capital dictate to First Nations. That has not worked," he said.
"We need to restore to First Nations control of their own lives, their own decisions and their own land."
He also spoke of removing "gatekeepers" who "stand in the way" of development in First Nations communities, citing economic and educational benefits for "all of the Wet'suwet'en communities along the Coastal GasLink" who are "benefiting" from the pipeline.
"They get jobs, skills, revenue for social services, opportunities for their communities, independence from Ottawa."
The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been subject of criticism and ongoing protests, with some Wet'suwet'en leaders saying they did not consent to the pipeline under their own laws and customs.
Earlier this year, Poilievre announced he and his caucus would be consulting with Indigenous communities and industries on an initiative they could opt into that would see them receive more revenues from resource development on their lands.
Dawn Martin-Hill, a professor at McMaster University who leads the Indigenous water research program Ohneganos Ohnegahdę:gyo, said the Conservative party doesn't seem to have a "firm grasp" on the issues affecting Indigenous Peoples today.
Still, she pointed to how the party can sometimes be a little more frugal with the federal budget, which can be "practical" in some instances.
"They might actually come out with a solid plan, which would be my hope," she said.
But Martin-Hill said if issues like resource development and the legacies of residential schools and the '60s Scoop aren't handled in a meaningful way, young Indigenous Peoples aren't likely to stand by.
"Most of our population is young. That's a recipe for disaster if they push a hard-line conservative Indigenous agenda and deny reconciliation," she said.
"If they do come in and try to revert back to the Harper doctrine, it's not going to be good."
The last federal Conservative government under Stephen Harper saw one of the largest Indigenous rights movement in recent times, Idle No More, which picked up steam in November 2012.
The movement was sparked by the introduction of the omnibus Bill C-45, also known as the Jobs and Growth Act.
Indigenous Peoples said the bill would diminish their rights, while giving governments and businesses more authority to develop resources without a strict environmental assessment.
The protest movement grew to encompass environmental and Indigenous rights more broadly, and earned widespread support among Indigenous Peoples across the country — and the world.
Prominent Indigenous activists say that Harper's government seemed to ignore other pressing issues on the Indigenous agenda.
Though it adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2010 after years of opposing it, that government gave a caveat that the declaration would be aspirational rather than legally binding.
Their initial opposition was to parts of the declaration that speak about land and natural resources, and the duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples on those matters. The declaration ultimately became law under the Liberals in June 2021.
Carol McBride, the president of the Native Women's Association of Canada, spoke of the former Conservative government's reluctance to launch an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
In 2014, Harper had said a national inquiry wasn't "high on our radar," but that his government would "continue to be in dialogue" with people concerned about the issue. Trudeau launched such an inquiry within months of forming government in 2015.
Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, has worked with both Liberal and Conservative governments.
She doesn't necessarily agree with the idea that Indigenous leaders should be rushing to push their interests ahead before the next federal election based on expectations, or fears, of potential funding cuts.
"When it comes to questions of treating children fairly, that ought to be a bipartisan issue. And fulfilling your requirements as a government under the law ought to be a bipartisan issue," she said in an interview.
Still, she critiqued previous Conservative governments for what she said was the denial that problems exist within Indigenous communities, "despite there being overwhelming evidence of a problem," especially about issues around child welfare.
"By doing that denial, they were literally letting the cash register on public money continue to build, because it's far cheaper to deal with the problem and ensure kids are treated equitably then to wait for things to get worse, and then you have to pay compensation."
When it comes to Poilievre himself, many Indigenous Peoples still remember him for comments he made on the day Harper delivered an apology to residential school survivors in the House of Commons in 2008.
Speaking with CFRA News Talk Radio before the apology, Poilievre said he wasn't sure Canadians were "getting value for all this money" — money to compensate former students who were forced to attend residential schools.
The Indian Residential Schools Settlement, which was implemented in September 2007, allocated $1.9 billion for former students.
"My view is that we need to engender the values of hard work and independence and self-reliance. That's the solution in the long run — more money will not solve it," Poilievre said.
He quickly apologized and said he accepted responsibility for his comments, which he called "hurtful and wrong."
Despite his apology, some Indigenous leaders say those words still affect their perception of Poilievre. And a more recent incident brought back some of those memories.
Just this year, Poilievre spoke at a luncheon in Winnipeg for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy — a group that ran radio adds in 2018 saying the idea that residential schools robbed Indigenous kids of their childhoods was a myth.
A spokesperson for Poilievre said at the time that his appearance with the group didn't mean he endorsed "the views of everyone who has ever worked" for them.
On the other hand, Poilievre is the only current federal party leader who has not attended an Assembly of First Nations meeting, though he has given speeches in front of chiefs by video conference.
McBride, who is also a former chief of Timiskaming First Nation and grand chief of the Algonquin Nation, said she still thinks back to Poilievre's comments in 2008.
"It shows you the character of a person to come out in a public forum to say such awful things," said McBride.
"This is what makes me really, really worry about him."
In June this year, Poilievre released a statement marking the anniversary of that apology, saying the legacy of residential schools "remains an ugly and horrific blight in the history of our country."
He went on to talk about the "unimaginable trauma" experienced by children in those institutions, and the ripple effects those events had on their families, communities and generations of Indigenous Peoples.
He summed up his approach to Indigenous communities this way, not specifying which government's policies he meant to disavow: "Conservatives renew our commitment to putting an end to the government-knows-best attitude that led to the harmful policies of the past."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. Sikh leader says RCMP warned him of threats to his life after Nijjar killing
A close associate of slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says he has also been warned that his life may be in danger.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote
The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Canada
-
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote
The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.
-
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Catholic Bishops say $30-million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline
Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet its previous financial commitments.
World
-
Authorities in Maui will open more of the burn zone to visits by residents next week
Authorities in Maui are opening more of the burn zone from last month's devastating wildfire for visits by residents and property owners who lost homes.
-
Court rejects Donald Trump's bid to delay trial in wake of fraud ruling that threatens his business
An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.
-
WATCH
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
-
3 killed in shootings and an explosion in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs worsens
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs escalated, making September the deadliest month on record for gun violence in the country.
-
Dutch police say 3 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
A lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.
-
U.S. National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security centre
The National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security centre -- a crucial mission as AI capabilities are increasingly acquired, developed and integrated into U.S. defence and intelligence systems, the agency's outgoing director announced Thursday.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
Although Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
-
Conservative MP asks police, PMO to explain embarrassing invite -- but not the former Speaker
The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the 'international embarrassment' caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.
Health
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
-
TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the company
TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of the app's users, according to a report released Thursday that the social media company disputes.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s rolled back the clock on Thursday as they were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame with a night chock full of good memories and even greater radio hits.
-
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
Business
-
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to US$20 per hour, among nation's highest
A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to US$20 per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Sports
-
Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
-
Bo Bichette hits fourth for first time this season as Blue Jays hope to create runs
All-star shortstop Bo Bichette hit fourth for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a critical three-game series with the New York Yankees.
-
NASCAR's US$1 million All-Star Race to run at North Wilkesboro again in 2024
The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will remain at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024 after this year's event -- the first race for NASCAR's top series there in 27 years -- attracted a capacity crowd thrilled to return to stock car roots.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.