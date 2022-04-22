Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.
Freeland says removing Russia from the G20 was a key topic of discussion during meetings this week of finance ministers and central bankers from the group of nations.
She says Russia doesn't have a place at the table among countries trying to maintain prosperity when its illegal war in Ukraine has strained the global economy.
But in her comments during a closing news conference alongside her Ukrainian counterpart and International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Freeland hints that the feeling isn't unanimous.
Freeland, along with other allies, walked out of the G20 meeting when the Russian delegation looked to speak.
Freeland says Canada won't be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
-
