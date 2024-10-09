Politics

    • Official languages report questions enrolment cap on Quebec English junior colleges

    Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Theberge holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on May 7. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Theberge holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on May 7. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges. 

    Raymond Théberge said in a report released Wednesday that he's also worried about the province's decision to raise tuition for out-of-province students at the university level.

    "Quebec’s English-language post-secondary institutions have grave concerns — and I share these concerns — about the impact of these measures on their student enrolment and on their financial sustainability," he wrote, adding that two universities are challenging the measures in court.

    The cap on junior college, or CEGEP, enrolment was part of Quebec's 2022 language reform, which also mandates additional French classes for students.

    Théberge writes that Quebec's English post-secondary schools play a valuable role by exposing students to a French environment, even if they're studying in English.

    "Quebec’s English-language universities, CEGEPs and colleges are part of the solution, not part of the problem," he wrote. 

    "These institutions can play a leading role in societal efforts to protect and promote the French language. Given their national and international profile, they can be a valuable resource for students who are looking for a post-secondary education experience in English while being immersed in the French language and culture."

    The language law states that the share of students enrolled in English CEGEPs must not exceed 17.5 per cent of the province's overall student population.

    Théberge said the perception that English-speakers in Quebec don't value French as the province's common language is a myth, noting that 71 per cent of Quebec anglophones are bilingual and that most speak French in their daily lives.

    In a news conference on Wednesday, Théberge urged the Quebec government to reflect on how its policies affect the English-speaking community.

    "I think Quebec must take measures to keep French alive on its territory, and in this way also ensure the survival of French across the country," he said in Winnipeg. "But it must always take into account the impact of (its) decisions on the vitality of its minority community."

    Elsewhere in the report, the commissioner said he was "very concerned" by a controversial directive that raised concerns the province was restricting access to health care in English, and said he was encouraged by a new version published last month that clearly reaffirmed the right to English care.

    "Providing health care to all Canadians in the official language of their choice is a matter of basic safety and respect, and all governments should be striving to do just that," he wrote.

    The report also looked at the challenges faced by French-speakers outside of Quebec in obtaining services in their own language, including in daycares. He wrote that staff shortages exist across the daycare industry but are particularly acute when it comes to French-speaking staff.

    "The widespread shortage of educators has already made headlines across the country, but francophone minority communities also have to deal with the fact that they have smaller pools from which to recruit staff," he wrote.

    He said the shortage of French-language daycare spaces "forces many parents to enrol their children in nearby English-language child care centres, making future generations vulnerable to assimilation."

    Théberge said he would be paying particular attention to how language clauses included in the federal-provincial $10-per-day daycare deals are implemented, and he encouraged the federal government to ensure there are processes in place to evaluate and monitor their outcome.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News