World

    • Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing

    A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
    Share
    ORANGE COUNTY, California -

    Click here for updates on this story

    (KCAL, KCBS) -- Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.

    It happened at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, when their flight was supposed to be heading to New Orleans. While boarding, they were told by a flight attendant that their outfits were inappropriate.

    Cell phone video shows the moments that the incident went down inside of the plane, with one of the flight's staff members telling the women that it's a "family friendly airline" when asked why she has to wear her sweater.

    "If you look at the video online, we at no point escalated and yelled," said Tara, one of the women who was forced to get off the flight. "The only thing we did was ask for the dress code."

    Carla Hager was also on board the flight, travelling with her toddler. She interjected herself into the discussion to defend the women.

    "I thought that was inhumane and I said something," Hager said while speaking with KCAL News.

    She says that she spent US$900 to rebook the flight with another airline, and that she had to traverse the airport with her toddler in tow to get there.

    "They would not give me my stroller back when we de-boarded the plane," Hager said. "I had to go from Terminal 4 to Terminal 1, carrying a baby in one arm and my suitcase behind me."

    Other Spirit customers spoke on the topic at LAX on Monday, most of which thought it was out of line for the flight attendants.

    "It's a tank top. I don't see a problem with it at all," said Melissa Kidd.

    "I think it was ridiculous," said Andrea Berber. "I don't think there was anything wrong with what those women were wearing."

    Spirit Airlines has not yet responded to KCAL News request for comment on the matter.

    All three women kicked off the flight say that they have yet to be refunded.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News