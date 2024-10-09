National security adviser dismisses notion of treasonous MPs, despite watchdog report

Politics

    Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The national security and intelligence adviser is rejecting the notion there are traitors in the House of Commons, despite an eyebrow-raising report from a spy watchdog that flagged questions about politicians' loyalties.

    The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said in June that some parliamentarians were "semi-witting or witting" participants in the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.

    National security adviser Nathalie Drouin told a federal inquiry into foreign interference today the watchdog's conclusion that some MPs might have acted in a treasonous manner makes her very uncomfortable, because that's not what she sees.

    Drouin said she has learned of inappropriate behaviour and lack of judgment on the part of certain politicians.

    However, after reviewing the relevant intelligence she saw no MPs responsible for espionage, sabotage or other activities that put the security of Canada at risk.

    Drouin said she remains extremely confident with respect to current members of Parliament.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

