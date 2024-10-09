Liberal MP says his House of Commons penalty should have been the same as Poilievre's

OTTAWA -

Liberal MP Yvan Baker says there should not have been different punishments doled out to him and to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for comments each of them made in the House of Commons.

House Speaker Greg Fergus sanctioned Baker in March after the Toronto MP alleged that people supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin had "taken over the Conservative party."

This week Poilievre was sanctioned for accusing Joly of pandering to supporters of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Both Baker and Poilievre were asked to withdraw their comments and neither did.

Baker was barred from speaking in the House of Commons for six months while Poilievre was barred from doing so for one day.

Fergus has been struggling to maintain order in an increasingly volatile atmosphere in the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.