Liberal MP says his House of Commons penalty should have been the same as Poilievre's
Liberal MP Yvan Baker says there should not have been different punishments doled out to him and to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for comments each of them made in the House of Commons.
House Speaker Greg Fergus sanctioned Baker in March after the Toronto MP alleged that people supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin had "taken over the Conservative party."
This week Poilievre was sanctioned for accusing Joly of pandering to supporters of the terrorist organization Hamas.
Both Baker and Poilievre were asked to withdraw their comments and neither did.
Baker was barred from speaking in the House of Commons for six months while Poilievre was barred from doing so for one day.
Fergus has been struggling to maintain order in an increasingly volatile atmosphere in the House of Commons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton approaching Florida
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Foreign affairs minister urges Canadians to leave Florida ahead of devastating storm
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canadians in Florida should leave and people planning to travel there should postpone as the state braces for the impact of Hurricane Milton.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Rents rise 2.1% in September, marking fifth straight monthly slowdown: report
A new report says growth in average asking rents across Canada last month slowed to the lowest rate since October 2021, at 2.1 per cent year-over-year.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Kremlin says Trump sent COVID tests to Russia during pandemic, denies report of Putin calls
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump had sent COVID tests to Russia but it denied reports that Trump had spoken at all to Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office.
B.C. protester who praised Hamas allowed to attend rallies again
A B.C. woman who was recorded praising Hamas as 'heroic and brave' can return to protest rallies, authorities confirmed this week.
-
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress.
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week and left to suffer.
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
Steady rain fell and winds began to gust in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning as a mighty Hurricane Milton churned toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where officials sounded urgent warnings for residents to flee inland or face grim odds of surviving the storm's surge.
-
Kremlin says Trump sent COVID tests to Russia during pandemic, denies report of Putin calls
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump had sent COVID tests to Russia but it denied reports that Trump had spoken at all to Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office.
-
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
Democrats grow anxious as U.S. Election Day nears
Since Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, Kamala Harris swiftly secured the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in new campaign donations and surged past Biden’s poll numbers from earlier this year. And yet, Democrats are increasingly anxious over Harris' fate. Why?
5 dead after a small plane crashes on Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast
Five people were killed when a small plane crashed during takeoff from Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Israeli defence minister says an attack on Iran would be 'lethal' and 'surprising'
Israel's defence minister warned on Wednesday that his country's retaliation for a recent Iranian missile attack will be 'lethal' and 'surprising,' while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first call in seven weeks.
Canada adds $15M to aid for Lebanon and will match $6M in donations
Canada is adding another $15 million to its humanitarian aid package for Lebanon after an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.
-
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
National security adviser dismisses notion of treasonous MPs, despite watchdog report
The national security and intelligence adviser is rejecting the notion there are traitors in the House of Commons, despite an eyebrow-raising report from a spy watchdog that flagged questions about politicians' loyalties.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
-
4 people in Ontario sickened with listeriosis amid beef tongue recall: ministry
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
-
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Hinton's Nobel win product of persevering amid doubts about neural networks
The research that won Geoffrey Hinton a Nobel Prize for physics was the product of plenty of work carried out before artificial intelligence was the buzzword it is today.
-
Scientists now know what the head of the biggest bug to ever crawl the Earth looked like
As if the largest bug to ever live – a monster nearly nine feet long with as many as 64 legs – wasn’t terrifying enough, scientists could only just imagine what the extinct beast’s head looked like.
-
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.
How Canadian co-pro 'The Apprentice' overcame Trump's threats to block film's release
A controversial film about the rise of Donald Trump is coming out this week, despite his campaign calling it 'election interference by Hollywood elites' and threatening to file a lawsuit.
-
Jenna Fischer reveals she's 'cancer free' after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year
Jenna Fischer is highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by sharing that she is now 'cancer free' after she was diagnosed with the disease in October 2023.
-
Lawyers: Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks trial next April or May on sex trafficking charges
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to go to trial on sex trafficking charges next spring, lawyers for the jailed hip-hop mogul told a judge on Wednesday.
TD reaches $70M class-action settlement on broker commissions, law firm says
Siskinds LLP says a $70.25 million class-action settlement has been reached with TD Asset Management over commissions paid to discount brokers.
-
Rents rise 2.1% in September, marking fifth straight monthly slowdown: report
A new report says growth in average asking rents across Canada last month slowed to the lowest rate since October 2021, at 2.1 per cent year-over-year.
-
Condo inventory growing as sellers anticipate demand rebound: Re/Max report
A new report says condo inventory is on the rise in most major Canadian markets as more sellers are listing their properties in anticipation of growing demand from buyers.
Elevator mechanic mistakes artwork for trash, throws it out
An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month.
-
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
-
B.C. rescue in 'rare' position of caring for 2 orphaned bobcat kittens
A wildlife rescue in B.C. is caring for two orphaned bobcat kittens who have become as inseparable as 'real sisters' even though it's highly unlikely they are actually from the same litter.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
-
Hurricane Milton forces Bucs and Lightning to leave Florida early and other teams to alter games
The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week.
-
RJ Barrett out for rest of Raptors pre-season with sprained right shoulder
RJ Barrett will miss the rest of the Toronto Raptors' pre-season with an injury.
Mercedes-Benz incubator program coming to Windsor
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Nanaimo, B.C.
A suspect remains at large after an assault sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo, B.C.
Stolen vehicle may have been involved in fiery crash involving 2 TTC buses
Police say there are 'early indications' that a stolen vehicle was involved in a fiery crash in Toronto involving two TTC buses early Wednesday morning.
-
'I should have been there': Toronto mayor says she regrets not being at Oct. 7 vigil
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
-
Hurricane Milton: Some Florida-bound flights cancelled in Toronto
Hurricane Milton is about to hit Florida and Toronto Pearson International Airport says several flights to the state have been cancelled as a result.
Province unveils compensation plan to hire, train and keep doctors in Alberta
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced a new tentative compensation agreement for resident physicians Thursday as part of a push to recruit, train and keep more physicians in the province.
-
1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership
An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
'Life-threatening': Former Ottawa resident braces for Hurricane Milton in Florida
As one of the most powerful hurricanes threatens to make landfall in Tampa Bay, residents brace for the impact.
-
Here's what it’s like to commute by transit from Barrhaven
As the LRT's new north-south line prepares to open, many Barrhaven transit users will still have to use buses and transfer to commute downtown.
-
Average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa drops in September
A new report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent an one-bedroom apartment was $2,042 a month in September, down from $2,044 a month in August.
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal. No one was injured in the shooting, but the suspects will be interviewed by Montreal police investigators.
-
Official languages report questions enrolment cap on Quebec English junior colleges
Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges.
-
New poll in favour of Pablo Rodriguez: PLQ says it senses a groundswell of support for the party
Encouraged by a recent poll, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it is feeling a groundswell of support among the population. A Leger opinion poll published in the Quebec media on Wednesday suggests that if the PLQ chose Pablo Rodriguez as its leader, it would be first in the polls.
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar was spotted early Wednesday morning within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
Edmonton MP Randy Boissonault named ministerial lead for Jasper rebuild
Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and the federal minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, has been named the ministerial lead of Jasper's rebuild.
-
Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg landlord facing $9K in penalties over mass eviction
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
-
Sask NDP touring Yorkton area with plans to end rural ER disruptions
The Saskatchewan New Democrats are touring the Parkland region, vowing to end rural emergency room disruptions if they form government this fall.
-
Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork
Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina's upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.
-
Regina police charge teen in connection to incidents that saw 2 houses shot at overnight
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with multiple incidents in late September that saw two Regina houses shot at during the overnight hours.
'We’ve got one shot': City of Brantford one step closer to building new arena and concert venue
The new Sports and Entertainment Centre is set to be built in an empty parking lot, right next to the existing Civic Centre arena, which is where the Bulldogs play.
-
Wilfrid Laurier student identified as having Olympic bobsleigh potential
Noah Rau was identified as having Olympic potential in bobsleigh, despite knowing very little about the sport before the 2024 RBC Training Ground qualifier in Milton, Ont.
Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'
Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
Saskatoon police want your help catching the city’s most wanted man
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing public calls for help catching Timloh "Butchang" Nkem, a man deemed the city's most wanted man.
Highway 144 reopened between Cartier and Gogama after fatal crash
Highway 144 is reopened north of Sudbury after a two-vehicle collision between a commercial and passenger vehicle happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
Province adds 80 spaces at the Ontario Police College: priority for smaller forces
The province is boosting enrollment in Basic Constable Training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer by 80 recruits per year.
-
'Chris is not the only one’: Widow of London firefighter applauds funding to track cancer cases
The widow of a London firefighter who died from cancer is applauding a federal commitment to study its prevalence.
-
St. Thomas police on scene of collision involving pedestrian
St. Thomas police are on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
BREAKING Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Suspect arrested in rash of Barrie convenience store thefts
Police arrested a man they say is responsible for a rash of robberies at convenience stores in Barrie over the last 10 months.
One arrest made in child exploitation investigation: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested one suspect in connection to a child exploitation investigation.
-
Residents voice frustration with proposed Tecumseh developments
Tecumseh residents were able to give their input on Tuesday regarding a proposed residential development in their area.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Nanaimo, B.C.
A suspect remains at large after an assault sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
'I'm going to cry': B.C. teacher inspires student's meaningful tattoo
While the high school hallways were empty of students, Alison Calder was full of questions about her teaching career.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.