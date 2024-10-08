Entertainment

    • Elevator mechanic mistakes artwork for trash, throws it out

    The artwork is called 'All the good times we spent together' by French artist Alexandre Lavet. (Source: LAM Museum) The artwork is called 'All the good times we spent together' by French artist Alexandre Lavet. (Source: LAM Museum)
    Share

    An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month

    The artwork, called "All the good times we spent together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet, consists of what appears to be two beer cans in a glass elevator shaft, as if to suggest they were left behind by construction workers. 

    However, the LAM Museum in Lisse said in a Dutch statement, translated into English, that if you look closely, "you will discover that the dented and empty cans are hand-painted. Every detail has been painted onto the cans with precision using acrylic paint."

    The museum presents its art collection in unexpected places, not necessarily on walls or pedestals, the statement explained.

    "The theme of our art collection is food and consumption," said Sietske van Zanten, the museum director. "We let you look at everyday things in a special way through art. By presenting the works of art differently, that effect is increased. You are surprised time and time again."

    The search for the artwork began once a curator discovered the display was missing.

    It was found in a trash bag, "miraculously, both cans were found intact.”

    The cans have been cleaned and are now on display again, temporarily at the entrance of the museum on a traditional pedestal this time, "to put the work in the spotlight," curator Elisah van den Bergh said in the statement. They haven't revealed yet where the artwork will be displayed next.

    "No place is unthinkable for us."

    The LAM Museum says it bears no ill will toward the elevator mechanic, who had replaced the regular mechanic who knew the museum inside and out.

    "He did his job to the best of his ability," van Zanten said. "On a positive note, it is a compliment to artist Alexandre Lavet."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News